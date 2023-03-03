Emma Chamberlain makes her Netflix debut as a guest judge on season 2 of Next in Fashion.

Next in Fashion returns after a long three-year break, and it seems like the wait was definitely worth it as Netflix have pulled out all the stops in getting some of the biggest names in showbiz and fashion to feature on the show, alongside superstar hosts Tan France and Gigi Hadid.

We take a closer look into Emma Chamberlain’s fashion experience and what fans have to say about her appearance on Next in Fashion season 2.

Emma Chamberlain takes on the Next in Fashion world

Emma Chamberlain is an American internet personality who boasts a whopping 12 million subscribers on YouTube.

In the fashion world, she’s dabbled in modeling herself, having become the cover girl for Harper’s Bazaar in March 2022.

Her style is something fans have always admired, and she even launched her own clothing line in 2019, based on her own style ethos: “comfortable, cool, and easy to wear.” The line went down a treat with fans as the whole collection sold out within 24 hours.

Fans can’t wait

Of course, Emma has millions of fans all over the world, and they were just as excited as we were when they found out she’d be starring on the show. We’re sure the Next in Fashion cast were too!

Next in Fashion guest judges joining Emma Chamberlain

Next in Fashion has pulled out all the stops for season 2 and pulled out some of the biggest names in fashion, including iconic designer Donatella Versace.

Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid will also be making an appearance, alongside their close friend Hailey Bieber.

We’re hoping we get a season 3, but we’re not sure how they’re going to top this lineup!

