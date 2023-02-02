Kim Ye-hyun is a former fencer who is taking part in a Squid Games-style Netflix survival show in 2023.

Kim Ye-hyun is one of the 100 contestants competing on Physical 100.

The show sees contestants, who all love fitness, take part in five quests in a bid to find ‘the perfect physique’.

There’s a cash prize up for grabs for the show’s winner as well as the title of having the best body going.

Meet Physical 100’s Kim Ye-hyun

Kim Ye-hyun is one of the first contestants to introduce themselves during Physical 100 episode 1.

He said: “I think I’m a pretty fit athlete.”

The athlete added that after he heard other “fit people were gathering,” he decided to jump at the chance of taking part in the survival series.

He made his intentions on the show clear and said that he joined Physical 100 “to win first place.”

Kim Ye-hyun is an ex-fencer

During Kim Ye-hyun’s introduction, he explained that he’s a former fencer.

He’s competing on the Netflix show alongside volleyball players, wrestlers, cyclists, bodybuilders, and many more physically fit gym-goers.

During episode 4, he is selected as one of the members to join Jang Seong-min’s team for Quest 2.

He has an impressive social media following

As well as being an ex-fencer and, now, a reality star, Kim Ye-hyun also has an impressive following on social media.

He can be found on Instagram at @1f_okey with 128k followers.

Judging by his IG page, Kim Ye-hyun is no stranger to showing off his physique and boasts a six-pack in many of his photos.

He looks to do some modeling nowdays and also competed in fitness modeling contests in the past.

The Physical 100 star also has 5k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

His video uploads include clips of himself attending photoshoots, working out and giving tutorials on how to do specific exercises.

