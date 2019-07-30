University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Extreme Engagement has had viewers hooked since the self-shot docu-series dropped on Netflix on Friday, July 12th.

Watching the show, we get an incredibly intimate look into the life and relationship or PJ Madam and Tim Noonan. Everything from their previous relationships to their sex life is on the table for discussion with no holding back.

So when episode 3 was dedicated in memory of David Lyle, many viewers understood this David must have had a close, personal connection with the couple.

But who is David Lyle and what is his connection to PJ and Tim?

Extreme Engagement episode 3

Episode 3 of Extreme Engagement, called ‘Ruffling Feathers’, addresses the issue of PJ’s fertility and the couple’s future having children.

They head to a village called Yana in southern Papua New Guinea where they meet the Hewa people. Their marriage rituals are all about fertility and PJ dives right in to see if she can overcome medical boundaries which are preventing her from easily becoming pregnant.

And while the episode did not deviate from its usual format or subject matter, it concludes with a caption saying “in memory of David Lyle”.

So understandably, many viewers were scratching their head as to who David was!

Who was David Lyle?

David Lyle was the former CEO of National Geographic Channels in the United States. But he was also known as one of the leaders in the shift towards unscripted TV series.

He started out as a geologist and a high school chemistry teacher in Sydney, Australia before he made a move into TV as a writer and producer for Australia’s ABC and Ten networks.

After years working in TV in both Australia and London, David moved to Los Angeles in 2001 as head of FremantleMedia North America where he helped to launch American Idol.

He tragically passed away at the age of 67 on September 21st, 2017 after a long battle with cancer.

What was David’s connection to PJ and Tim?

David Lyle served as a mentor to both PJ and Tim before he passed away.

He helped them as they began to develop their filmmaking style through unscripted TV.

Producer Phil Gurin said of David: “David was a champion for the underdog creators, a passionate advocate for formats and a true believer who inspired countless producers, format creators and channels the world over”.

Sadly, David Lyle did not get to see what PJ and Tim created with Extreme Engagement, but we’re sure he would’ve been delighted and proud of the results.

