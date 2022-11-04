Fahad Siddiqui is so rich he gets served food by a chef while wearing Versace











Fahad Siddiqui is quite literally so rich that his wife Safa, who has a walk-in wardrobe, thinks she doesn’t have enough room for all of her things. The Dubai Bling couple are so rich that they have a private chef.

The married couple, who are expecting a baby – their second child – have their arguments on the Netflix show, but it’s all while Fahad wears designer clothes and while being served by a chef in their own luxury home.

One of their biggest debates is that Fahad wants another baby so that their daughter can have a sibling, while Safa doesn’t quite feel ready for that yet. At the same time, Safa wants a new house with more space. So how rich are they?

Fahad Siddiqui has a private chef

Fahad is served his meals by an in-house chef, wears a Versace dressing gown, and paid for his wife Safa to buy a $3 million necklace from Bulgari. She is always dressed to the nines in designer outfits on Dubai Bling.

She complained that the chef follows her husband Fahad “like a wife” and in another scene, insisted they move into another mansion as her walk-in closet isn’t large enough for her clothing.

Safa also drives a grey Lamborghini, which she drives to the local McDonald’s drive-thru, and was gifted a beautiful Dubai apartment – and a chef – after she followed Fahad to Dubai.

Dubai Bling star Fahad’s net worth

Fahad is reportedly worth $4 million, The Cinemaholic estimates. Arabian Business reports that his wife Safa’s net worth is $180,000 and states that most of the Dubai Bling cast members are valued at between $180,000 and $800,000.

He attended Billimoria High School from May 2001 to March 2002. Then in June 2002, Fahad enrolled at H.R. College Of Commerce & Economics and gained his Bachelor of Commerce degree in March 2007.

The now-business owner then went on to complete his post graduation degree in marketing management from Mumbai Educational Trust, MET League of Colleges, in March 2009. Fahad later opened his own business.

His career started in June 2006 when he became the Executive Director of Business Development at Siddiqui Group of Companies. Now, he is managing director of Indo Rise General Trading LLC in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Indo Rise General Trading LLC

In August 2011, Fahad rejoined the Siddiqui Group of Companies, this time as Executive Director, but left the job behind in December. One month later, he became managing director of Indo Rise General Trading LLC.

He has been running the company for a decade, which appears to be his main form of income. While Fahad spends time looking after the trading firm, Safa works as an influencer after previously working in real estate.

Now, Fahad can add being a cast member of Dubai Bling to his impressive resume. He is now expecting a second baby with Safa, and it is clear that family is just as important to him as running a business.

