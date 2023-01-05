The Circle season 5 brings us Jennifer, a catfish played by Xanthi Perdikomatis and Brett Robinson. They were blocked but returned as a duo during episode 2. Jennifer was given the ‘power’ but fans aren’t happy.

Xanthi and Brett are trying to build alliances and win over their Netflix co-stars, but viewers don’t think they’re playing a great catfish. Some thought Jennifer would be sent home but were shocked to see her receive power.

She’s even predicted to make it to the season 5 finale, despite others being utterly confused about how The Circle contestants aren’t suspicious of Jennifer. Let’s see how fans are reacting and look at ‘Jennifer’s’ journey.

© 2022

Meet catfish Jennifer on The Circle

Jennifer is a ‘cougar’ on The Circle played by Xanthi and Brett. She was introduced as a a 51-year-old dog trainer to season 5 during episode 2, making her a latecomer to the competition.

Xanthi and Brett have made Jennifer an Aquarius and water sign and knows what “shoot your shot” means, leaving fans utterly baffled that nobody has picked up on these suspicious traits.

Jennifer is in an alliance with Sasha and has made it through to episode 8, but has often voted for Raven to be eliminated after Xanthi and Brett were voted off by both her and Chaz on the first episode.

Xanthi and Brett get the ‘power’

Xanthi and Brett’s catfish Jennifer was given the power after Shubham – known as Shooby -who entered playing a catfish woman called Sasha on episode 5, was told he could give a special power to one contestant.

An earlier twist meant Bruno and Jennifer found themselves in jeopardy when it is revealed that Shooby must choose which of his followers to block. After weighing his choices, Shooby chooses to block Bruno aka Billie-Jean.

Then when Shooby was eliminated in just one episode, he gave a special power to Jennifer before his exit. This left several fans in disagreement as they felt she – aka Xanthi and Brett – shouldn’t reach the final.

Netflix fans are totally confused

Looking at Twitter, the majority of The Circle season 5 viewers don’t understand how Jennifer was given the power, and are now disagreeing with Shubham’s decision to make that happen.

One viewer wrote: “Idk but it kinda looks like “Jennifer” might make it to the finale. #TheCircle #TheCircleNetflix.”

Another penned: “No person should have all this power… like the fact that EVERYONE likes Jennifer would’ve been fishy to me coming in. I’m glad Olivier tried to call her out #TheCircle.”

However, there is a side to The Circle fandom that believe Xanthi and Brett are being great catfishes.

“No matter how you feel about them, the fact that Jennifer got 3rd in the ratings and nobody suspects her of being a catfish just speaks to how incredibly well Brett/Xanthi are playing #TheCircle#TheCircleNetflix,” reacted a fan.

WATCH THE CIRCLE ON NETFLIX NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK