Fan favorite Lojain Omran spotted at plastic surgery clinic before Dubai Bling











Dubai Bling star Lojain Omran is coming under speculation for plastic surgery rumors as her wealthy life plays out on the Netflix series. The Saudi Arabian television presenter has certainly changed over the years.

Although the reality TV personality has not addressed recent rumors about her surgery, a 2019 post by plastic surgeon Dr. Khurram Javed confirms she visited the UK-certified clinic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Looking through her old pictures dating back to 2013, Lojain looks quite different compared to her current appearance on Dubai Bling. Fans have dubbed her “pretty” while noticing that she appears to have “a lot” of surgery.

Dubai Bling fans talk Lojain’s ‘surgery’

Since Lojain became a popular fan favorite on Dubai Bling, many have noticed that she appears to have “a lot” of surgery. At the same time, her youthful looks have not gone unnoticed as cameras follow her wealthy lifestyle.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Lojain reminds me of LaToya Jackson. I think it’s because she looks as if she’s had skin lightening and a nose job. Same surgeon? #DubaiBling.”

Another, who received a thank you reply from Lojain, said: “I’m so proud of Lojain Omran. She’s a great representation of Saudis and Arab. And her looks are stunning @Lojain_omran #DubaiBling.”

“Lojain Omran is the most beautiful human inside and out,” said a fellow Dubai Bling fan.

Lojain Omran before surgery

Lojain’s jaw and cheeks appeared a lot less prominent in 2013, suggesting that she has had filler put in them since then. Her lips are also a lot less plump compared to how her pout appears in recent years.

Although it could be down to the advancement of technology and pictures, the Dubai Bling star’s skin looks far more glowy today, while her body appears much more curvaceous with prominent features.

Lojain has not addressed plastic surgery rumors since the Netflix show was released.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted Lojain and Netflix for comment.

Spotted at plastic surgery clinic

Lojain was spotted cutting the ribbon and appearing to have a consultation with Dr. Khurram Javed, a plastic surgeon, back in 2019. She posed for pictures at Dermadent Clinic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Khurram offers a number of plastic surgery procedures for clients, including liposuction, abdominoplasty, nose jobs, breast enhancements, and lifting, reductions, and facelifts.

That isn’t the only time the Dubai Bling star has been open about beauty treatments. She visited Clinica Joelle in 2015 for skin treatments which took place once a week – which explains why her skin is so glowy!

