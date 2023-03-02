Season 1 of Perfect Match has ended, and fans are desperate to see what the couples are up to one year on. So, what better match for fans to catch up with the stars than to have a Perfect Match reunion?

The Perfect Match finale came around faster than LC and Nick’s relationship lasted and fans weren’t ready for it to be over. The show’s end has brought on many rumors that could all be squashed in a reunion episode.

Gossip about Savannah having a boyfriend has circulated, and Francesca and her new partner Jesse have also been dipped in the drama, among other contestants.

Fans want to know which couples withstood the test of time and are still going strong after the show. One way to find out all the tea is to hear it from the contestants themselves in a reunion episode, but will there be one?

Is there a Perfect Match reunion?

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any confirmation of a reunion as of yet. However, the finale has only just dropped, so there is still time for a reunion announcement.

Other Netflix shows such as Love Is Blind, announced a reunion episode way before the finale. Although fans are still holding out hope and what viewers want, they usually get. Due to an influx of fans posting about a Perfect Match reunion, a proper update from the cast might be in the works.

It is thought that the cast meet-up in the last episode of Netflix’s Perfect Match could have been done instead of having a reunion. The mini-reunion meant that the production wouldn’t have to fly all of the cast back together after the show had wrapped. So, it looks like that’s the only update we will be getting for the time being.

What has happened to the Perfect Match couples?

Fans have become invested in the cast and a lot has happened since the show ended. While Dom and Georgia won the Perfect Match title. Fans have since discovered that Georgia is now dating her Too Hot to Handle ex-boyfriend Harry Jowsey.

The same goes for Chloe and Shayne as after the show concluded the duo went their separate ways. Izzy Fairthorne and Bartise Bowden may have made amends just in time for the finale, but it didn’t work out.

The same goes for LC Chamblin and Nick Uhlenhuth who were one of the last couples to get together. However, it is thought that Nick could now be dating The Bachelorette’s Katie.

Kariselle Snow and Joey Sasso even got engaged on the show. However, outside of the Panema Villa, she broke off the engagement.

Fans beg for a Perfect Match reunion after intense finale

