Netflix’s new Korean fitness series, Physical 100, has started off strong as the show became a raving success across the globe.

In the series, 100 of the strongest Korean citizens go head to head competing in a variety of challenges; to discover who really is the best of the best. The tasks were grueling from the first episode, and they only got harder as the show went along.

After nine tense episodes it was whittled down to one contestant, who became the superhuman winner of the show – and won a whopping prize reward of 300 million won (this works out to be around $244,000.)

After the roaring success of season 1, fans are pleading for Physical 100 to return with a season 2.

Physical 100 season 2’s future sparks curiosity

Currently, there’s no confirmation that Physical 100 will return for season 2. However, due to the popularity of the Netflix show it is likely that the show will get renewed.

However, as season 1 took 6 months to film, it’s likely that we wouldn’t get a season 2 until 2024. This is likely scheduling, judging from Netflix’s other popular Korean series, Single’s Inferno, which took a year to return for season 2.

Not only do they have to design the monstrous sets but they also have to find another 100 super-strong contestants and schedule the series.

However, the end of the season 1 finale possibly hints that the show’s production team is fighting for a second season. As the program concludes with a plaster mold of winner Woo Jin-Yong’s torso, the show’s narrator states: “Various physiques exist in the world. Our search for the perfect physique will continue.”

This seems hopeful that the show will continue, right?

Physical 100 has been a roaring success on Netflix

Korea has produced some of Netflix’s most successful content including All of Us Are Dead, Single’s Inferno, Kingdom, and Squid Game. In fact, Physical 100 is much like a real-life Squid Game, thankfully minus the fact contestants aren’t actually killed off, just eliminated.

After debuting on the streaming giant on January 24 the show quickly traveled across the globe. Reaching the number one spot as Netflix’s most-watched show in Australia by February 9. It wasn’t long before season 1 of Physical 100 became the first unscripted show ever to hit the top spot on Netflix’s Non-English TV list.

Even if you turn on Netflix today Physical 100 will likely be in the Top 10 for the past month.

Fans beg for Physical 100 season 2 to hit Netflix

