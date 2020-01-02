University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Terrace House: Tokyo is the Japanese reality series which has quickly caught the attention of the world.

The series – now in its fifth instalment – sees a group of young adults, who have never met one another, move into a house for one year.

As they go about their day to day lives, we get to follow them, watching as they make friends and potentially fall in love. It’s like a more mature, sensible and thoughtful Love Island minus all the bikinis and shirtless men!

As Parts 1 and 2 aired in 2019, fans of the show are patiently awaiting part 3’s release date. So, when will Terrace House: Tokyo Part 3 come to Netflix?

Terrace House: Tokyo Part 2 overview

Part 1 aired on Netflix Japan on May 14th, 2019 and Part 2 aired shortly after on August 27th.

The original six housemates made it all the way through the first 12 episodes in Part 1, but there was a change in cast for Part 2. Out of the originals, Kaori Watanabe, Kenji Yoshihara, Risako Tanabe, and Shohei Matsuzaki all departed from Terrace House in the second instalment.

And so new housemates joined in their place!

Giuseppe Durato, Erika Mizukoshi, Rio Tawatari, and Hana Kimura joined the show for Part 2.

When will Part 3 be released?

Part 3 began to air on Netflix Japan on December 9th, 2019. As of publication date, four episodes have been broadcast on the Japanese streaming site.

However, no release date has been set for the international release.

Part 1 and 2 were both released worldwide four months after they initially started broadcast. Part 1 started on May 14th in Japan but not until September 10th worldwide. The same pattern happened for Part 2.

And so, with this release schedule in mind, we probably will anticipate Part 3 to be released early April 2020. This is assuming that they are doing 12 episodes for the third part, as they have done for the first two.

I just spent the last 8 or 12 hours watching #TERRACEHOUSE only to get a freaking cliffhanger at end… need to know what she said. When does the #TERRACEHOUSETOKYO part 3 come out on netflix? — MiMi (@MiMi_ii_MiMi) December 27, 2019

Terrace House: Tokyo Part 3 – meet the cast

Original cast members Ruka Nishinoiri and Haruka Okuyama are the only two to star in Part 3. However, they are only in the first episode.

Meet the rest of the cast here…

Gieuseppe Durato – joined episode 14, left episode 26

– joined episode 14, left episode 26 Emika Mizukoshi – joined episode 14

– joined episode 14 Ryo Tawatari – joined episode 18

– joined episode 18 Hana Kimura – joined episode 20

– joined episode 20 Kai Kobayashi – joined episode 26

– joined episode 26 Violetta Razdumina – joined episode 26

– joined episode 26 Tupas Johnkimverlu – joined episode 26

WATCH TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO PARTS 1 AND 2 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK