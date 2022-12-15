Too Hot To Handle season 4 fans are eager to find out who is still together now. The final episodes of the Netflix show were released on Wednesday, December 14.

Season 4 has certainly been a whirlwind, full of ups and downs. Fans have taken to Twitter to write their thoughts on the 2022 show and many have said they thought it was the best one yet.

As we all anticipated the show’s finale on December 14, many wondered who would be crowned winner of this year’s show. Now that the season is over, fans want to find out who is still together from Too Hot To Handle season 4.

WARNING: TOO HOT TO HANDLE FINAL SPOILERS AHEAD…

© 2022

Fans want to know who is still together from Too Hot To Handle season 4

The rules were broken 12 times during season 4 but there was $89,000 still up for grabs.

Episode 10 saw the winners revealed.

Two couples made the Too Hot To Handle season 4 final – Jawahir and Nick, and Kayla and Seb.

The rest of the contestants didn’t make the final including Dominique, Shawn, Nigel, Creed, Flavia, and Imogen.

Kayla and Seb

Although Kayla and Seb didn’t win Too Hot To Handle season 4, they still appear to be friendly, judging by their comments on each other’s Instagram pages.

Kayla said: “We may not have won but I think I still win because I have the best man here. Money is easy to make, love is hard to find.”

Seb agreed: “Yeah, well said.”

The two have been seen hanging out with the rest of the cast since filming wrapped, via Instagram, but they are yet to explain the details of their current relationship status.

On December 14 Kayla shared a snap of herself wearing denim and Seb wrote in the comments: “Corrrrr,” with a heart-eye emoji.

Seb also took to Instagram on December 14 and shared a photo of himself and Kayla commented saying: “Insane,” with the fire emoji.

James and Brittan

Much the same as Kayla and Seb, James and Brittan are also showing each other love in their Instagram comments.

However, they’re yet to announce any relationship details or post anything on social media together.

Cosmpolitan writes that they think James and Brittan are still an item. They saw that Brittan and James were both headed to the Natural History Museum at the same time on their IG Stories.

Jawahir and Nick

Tonnes of Too Hot To Handle fans are dying to know whether the season 4 winners, Jawahir and Nick, are still together after the show.

The two appeared to have a genuine connection on the show and Jawahir gave some hints as to where they’re at on her Instagram page.

Replying to a fan’s question on her IG Stories about whether she and Nick are still together, Jawahir wrote: “I promise you all. You will all find out soon. Bear with us and enjoy the next amazing episodes.” per Capital FM.

Jawahir wrote on one of Nick’s recent IG posts, “Mr Kici”, which could be a clue that they’re an item. Distractify also reports that the two may have been together “back in May 2022 when they both shared Instagram posts in Indonesia while looking at the same waterfall.”

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know