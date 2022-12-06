Jill Zarin stars alongside Julia Haart on My Unorthodox Life in 2022. Many will recognize Jill from Bravo’s Real Housewives Of New York. She’s now making her way on to Netflix as the two are great friends.

My Unorthodox Life season 2 dropped on Netflix on December 2 and Julia’s life is in a totally different place than it was when the show first came out in 2021.

Jill has jumped from the Real Housewives to Netflix, so let’s find out more about the ladies’ friendship…

Jill Zarin appears on My Unorthodox Life

Jill Zarin makes a cameo on My Unorthodox Life in 2022. She appears in episode 6 when Julia visits Jill at her apartment in New York.

Many fans took to Twitter when they saw Jill on My Unorthodox Life and it looks as though fans were pleased to see her make an appearance on the Netflix show.

One tweeted: “Reasons to love Jill… an unexpected cameo on #MyUnorthodoxLife with a vanity photo on the bottom left of the scene #RHONY #bravotv.”

Another wrote: “Really, Jill Zarin is now also on #MyUnorthodoxLife? This woman knows everyone lol. #RHONY #Netflix.”

Others wrote: “Here for Jill Zarin’s cameo on #MyUnorthodoxLife… it was even shot in her apartment!”

Jill Zarin and Julia Haart

Prior to Jill appearing on My Unorthodox Life, she and Julia could be seen hanging out at her Luxury Luncheon.

Jill held the Luxury Luncheon in summer 2022 and many famous faces were in attendance including Real Housewives stars Vicki Gunvalson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Taking to Instagram in July, Julia wrote of Jill: “You’re my sister forever and you bring joy and grace to all who know you.”

Speaking of Jill on My Unorthodox Life, Julia said: “Jill is definitely the Jewish sister I need right now.”

Julia added: “The first time we met, we were on the same plane flying to Miami. We spent four hours talking to each other and we walked off that plane and we felt like we’d known each other our entire lives. She’s become a real close friend.”

Jill is a former RHONY star

Julia and Jill sat down to talk about Julia’s life following her split from Silvio Scaglia on My Unorthodox Life. Jill and her partner, Gary Brody, star in the show.

It’s not Jill’s first venture into reality TV fame, though. She is a former RHONY star and she also appeared on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 in 2022.

Jill was an original cast member on The Real Housewives Of New York City from seasons 1 to 4. She returned to the show as a guest from seasons 9 to 12.

