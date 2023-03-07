Fans are swooning over Nigel Xavier from Next In Fashion but some are debating that love is already in the air as fans spark dating rumors between the winner and his fellow contestant, Amari Carter.

Next In Fashion Spoilers Ahead

This season, the show is hosted and judged by designer Tan France and model Gigi Hadid, who has replaced Alexa Cheung. The second season of Next in Fashion premiered on March 3, with ten episodes as many fans binge-watched the Netflix show in one sitting.

Not only did Nigel win the Next In Fashion crown, but he also stole the hearts of viewers; did he steal the hearts of his co-star too?

Credit: Next in Fashion/Netflix YouTube

Nigel and Amari form a unique bond on Next In Fashion

After binge-watching Next In Fashion in one sitting, fans seemed to have noticed continuous sparks flying between two of the Season 2 cast members. That’s right, fans think there is “flirty energy” between Nigel Xavier and Amari Carter throughout the show.

As the winner of the show, Nigel Xavier has stolen the spotlight and the hearts of fans across the globe. Inevitably, fans have been wanting to know more about his private life, who he is dating, and what he is splashing the winning cash on.

Fans claim that sparks began to fly between the duo during the 5th challenge when they teamed up together. The challenge was titled Collaboration, and the duo formed a great pairing as they designed two looks; playing to both of their strengths – denim, and fringes.

Their bond continued as they both moved through to the next round, but sadly it ended shortly after when Amari was eliminated.

Even Gigi Hadid saw the spark as she was seen swooning over their allyship. Fans on Twitter have praised Hadid for playing cupid and being the duo’s “wing woman.”

Are Nigel and Amari from Next In Fashion dating?

No, Neither Nigel nor Amari has confirmed that they are dating and their relationship appears to be mere speculation. Undoubtedly there is a connection between the pair but it seems their bond is purely platonic. As Amari even confessed on the show that they were best friends.

However, the duo could be a match made in heaven as Nigel is from Atlanta and Amari is also an Atlanta-Based Designer.

Amari is renowned for her lingerie designs and minimalist details as she studied at The London College Of Fashion. Whereas Nigel is a former high school football player, who now creates designs for prolific rappers and specializes in denim and patchwork.

Twitter fans spark Nigel and Amari dating rumors online