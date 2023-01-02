The Circle season 5 has returned on Netflix but the new installment features contestants who are all presumed to be single. Given that this wasn’t the case with the previous seasons, fans aren’t too thrilled about the show’s format change-up.

The new season premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, December 28. Four episodes of The Circle were released together.

Hosted by Michelle Buteau, The Circle season 5 features a new set of cast members who start the competition aiming to win the $100,000 grand prize. However, so far, fans don’t seem too excited about the Singles twist.

The Circles season 5 has returned with singles twist

All the 12 contestants are presumably single and that’s the big twist this season. Hence, the new installment has also been named The Circle: Singles.

However, the twist is that the cast members all claim to be single and ready to mingle. But, some are telling the truth, while others are catfishing as a single person. As more episodes are released, we will understand who’s really a singleton and who’s not.

But, the new format of the Netflix show has failed to impress the fans so far.

Fans react to the new season

Many fans took to Twitter to share their feelings about The Circle season 5’s singles twist.

“I REALLY hope this “singles” twist isn’t the focus of the season,” one viewer said.

“Singles concept on The Circle? No thanks,” a second fan wrote.

“I really like The Circle but this series is for singles – we have enough dating shows on TV – that’s why I liked The Circle – because it wasn’t one. Stop mucking around with the format,” another viewer said.

“I do not understand their direction of having it be a “singles” season. That doesn’t want The Circle is about. If we wanted to watch people date without seeing each other, we would watch love is blind,” shared another fan.

A list of all the cast members this season

The cast of The Circle season 5 includes:

Raven (and Paris)

Sam

Brittney (Brian)

Brett

Bruno (Billie-Jean)

Chaz

Xanthi

Marvin

Oliver

Shubham

Tasia (Tamira)

Tom

