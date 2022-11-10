









Netflix fans are taking to Twitter in force following the Love Is Blind Reunion episode to ask if Colleen Reed is “ok”. Many have screenshotted her attending the reunion and suggested that she looked “anxious”. Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed’s Love Is Blind journey was something of a rollercoaster.

Love Is Blind fans followed along as the pair worked through their issues. Matt and Colleen had many ups and downs but prior to her wedding day, she said that she “loved him”, had “strong feelings” for him, and wanted to continue their journey together.

View Instagram Post

Colleen and Matt get married

Love Is Blind season 3 episode 11 sees Colleen and Matt work through their emotions individually in order to come to a decision on whether they’d say ‘I do’ at the altar.

Both said that they loved one another and Matt added that he thought Colleen was “his person” but was scared of getting hurt again.

Colleen and Matt both said “I do” and their wedding day was a success. Judging by a TikTokker’s post, the two are still together after the show.

Colleen at the Love Is Blind reunion

Nick and Vanessa Lachey were reunited with the Love Is Blind season 3 cast during the reunion episode which dropped on November 9.

Matt and Colleen and Alexa and Brennan sat together at the reunion as they were the only couples to get married. SK and Raven didn’t get married but they are still in a relationship.

Colleen and Matt were seen holding hands and looking very cozy. They kissed and confirmed that they were still together in episode 12. Colleen wore a stunning yellow dress and Matt wore a blue suit and a white shirt.

Things were slightly awkward for Colleen when footage of her chat with Cole in the pool played out from earlier in the season. She got emotional when talking about the clip and said that she loves both Matt and Zanab “so much” which was the reason for her getting upset. She said to Zanab: “I have so much respect for you.”

Fans have lots of questions

Colleen’s appearance at the Love Is Blind reunion prompted many fans to take to Twitter to ask if she is ‘ok’ in 2022.

Emotions were clearly running high for the season 3 cast member and she looked like she was holding in tears when Matt said: “I do have to commend Colleen for coming to me that night and immediately saying this is what happened this is what I said. I did kind of lose my cool a little bit… she told me everything…”

One viewer tweeted: “WHY DOES COLLEEN LOOK SO ANXIOUS AND WHY IS MATT BASICALLY SAT ONTOP OF HER”

Another said: “is it just me or did colleen look terrified all throughout the reunion, I hope she is genuinely okay and matt is treating her well”

Colleen was clearly close to tears at points during the reunion and she said: “I get emotional, so I’m sorry guys if I cry.”

She also wasn’t the only one who got emotional in episode 12 with Raven also holding back tears saying: “Clearly I was very very very emotional that day and I’m like trying not to be emotional.”

Despite having tearful moments in the episode, Colleen also could be seen smiling and said that she and Matt are “on the same page” and that she “can’t wait to move in with him”, “spend the rest of her life with him” and that they’re “content.”

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK