Dance Monsters has landed on Netflix and the CGI monsters have taken over our screens and social media. Fans have been confused about how it works and whether the Dance Monsters are holograms or not.

The show, which has a star-studded line-up of judges including superstar Ne-Yo, is the first of its kind on the streaming site so, of course, it’s raising questions with fans.

When we think of holograms, people’s minds skip straight to the celebrity holograms we’ve seen become a thing. But how do they differ from the Dance Monsters? We take a look.

Dance Monsters: CGI and holograms explored

Live Science states: “Holography is a photographic technique that records the light scattered from an object and then presents it in a way that appears three-dimensional.”

Respeecher, meanwhile, reports: “Traditional holograms are three-dimensional images generated by interfering beams of light that reflect real, physical objects.”

Famous holograms in the past have included Kim Kardashian‘s dad Rob Kardashian, rapper Tupac and Swedish pop giants ABBA.

The Dance Monsters show, however, uses VFX, live motion capture, and facial recognition to mimic real dancers in real-time. Netflix refers to these as “CGI avatars.”

Will contestants’ identities be revealed?

Although at the time of participating contestants’ faces are blurred, Netflix has confirmed that, when a ‘monster’ gets voted out, their faces will be revealed.

All contestants have a story and struggles as to why they failed to pursue a career in dancing, so the anonymity gives them the confidence to “dance like no one is watching.”

There are 15 contestants in total and, in the end, just one will become ‘Ultimate Dance Monster’ and walk away with the $250,000 prize.

Dance Monsters fans want answers

Dance Monsters is a one-of-its-kind show so, of course, some fans are confused as to how it all works. It’s not every day we see huge dancing monsters in front of Ne-Yo, Ashley Banjo and Lele Pons after all:

One viewer tweeted: “#DanceMonsters is like watching a public contestant version of The Masked Singer. I’d love to see the making of an episode just to see what the audience and judges actually see.”

Hopefully the confusion won’t last much longer as a VFX editor tweeted all would be “revealed soon” – we can’t wait!

