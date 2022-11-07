









Dubai Bling‘s Farhana Bodi is due to turn 37 in January 2023 after the luxury party she hosted in 2022. With a four-tier cake and an entire room filled with her loved ones at Raffles Hotel in Dubai, she knows how to celebrate…

Many are asking when Farhana’s birthday is as she shares an insight into her wealth and luxury lifestyle on Netflix reality series Dubai Bling. In January last year, she posed next to a gold and white cake tower at her “magical” party.

Only Farhana knows what she’s preparing to wow her loved ones with in 2023. While we wait for her post-NYE birthday to happen, Reality Titbit has looked at exactly when her special day is, her age and how she previously celebrated.

Farhana Bodi’s birthday

Farhana celebrated her birthday on Dubai Bling season 1, one of the celebrations including a dinner which looks out to Dubai’s incredible city views. As the party was sponsored, Zeina Khoury and Safa Siddiqui weren’t so keen.

Over on her Instagram though, Farhana gave her followers an insight into the massive party she threw in January 2022. Her actual birthday FYI, is on January 4th. She was born in 1986, making her 36 years old currently.

Due to turn 37 in January 2023, Farhana will make sure to wave goodbye to her 36 years with a bang. Last year, she hired Raffles The Palm Dubai, which involved candle-lit tables, a four-tier cake and a DJ, along with her closest friends.

Dubai Bling fans react to Farhana’s party

As Farhana made a point to extend her birthday plans to more than one day, Dubai Bling viewers were confused as to which date her actual day of birth lands. Many loved the big celebrations while others thought it was a bit much.

One fan wrote: “Farhana’s birthday party being sponsored is some ish only rich people could care about. I’m sure the rest of us agree a free birthday party / lifestyle is a win #dubaibling.”

Another said: “Sponsored or not, I liked Farhana’s birthday theme. #Netflix #DubaiBling.”

“I don’t understand why Zeina and Safa are so fussed about Farhana’s party? So what if everything is sponsored? She’s an influencer, it’s her job #DubaiBling,” reacted a Netflix viewer.

She throws her son huge birthdays

Farhana ensures her son Aydin has the best parties when it comes to his birthdays, too. The queen of event planning ensured he had a huge balloon display for his sixth, which followed The Jungle Book theme!

They hired a room at the Palazzo Versace Dubai complete with fluffy teddy animals, while Aydin himself dressed in a customised leopard print suit and Farhana wore a white fluffy number. He even had a huge egg to smash on the day.

With the help of Party Factory UAE, mother-of-one Farhana was able to relax in knowing that the event was fully taken care of. Aydin was treated to a five-tier cake while his loved ones – such as Dubai Bling stars like Ebraheem – attended.

