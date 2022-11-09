









Buying Beverly Hills captured the moment Alex Manos got down on one knee and asked Farrah Brittany one important question: “Will you marry me?” Of course, she said yes, and is now wearing a giant rock on her finger.

As if Farrah and Alex weren’t loved as a couple enough, he went a step further by making her his fiancee. Farrah is already a millionaire listing properties with The Agency. Now, in-between listings, she has to prepare her wedding day.

Let’s uncover exactly how much Farrah is worth and get a closer peek at that glinting engagement ring. Alex’s Instagram is filled with snazzy, luxurious cars, so it’s pretty clear they’re a total power couple already.

Farrah Brittany’s engagement ring

Farrah first debuted her engagement ring on November 28, 2021, by announcing the engagement on Instagram. Buying Beverly Hills stars caught a glimpse of the sparkly piece of jewellery, with many dubbing it as “beautiful.”

Some viewers had already been made aware of Farrah’s new rock after spotting it on her finger on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ recent season, where she makes brief appearances with her mom Kyle.

More recently, Alex said on Instagram he is “excited to start a family with you” while wishing his fiancee a happy birthday on November 1. And that diamond ring on Farrah’s finger is certainly glinting from every angle!

Farrah got engaged on Buying Beverly Hills

Farrah was in shock when her now-fiance Alex Manos got down on one knee on Buying Beverly Hills season 1. She had already shared the engagement news on Instagram in November 2021, though, with her ring in full sight!

The couple celebrated with a chocolate cake that said, “Congratulations Farrah & Alex,” in white icing. Viewers watching the show were hoping he would propose by the end of the series – and their wish was his command.

Fans admitted to crying when Alex popped the question to Farrah, and it looks like mom Kyle was over the moon, too. She congratulated the couple, who have been together since 2018, and said: “My heart is bursting, love you both.”

Her millionaire net worth

Farrah’s net worth is close to $15 million, The Cinemaholic reports. She has accumulated a huge fortune for herself by co-founding The Agency, while Farrah and The Umansky Team have achieved nearly $4 billion in real estate sales.

The team also hold the distinction of selling the most homes in the country priced above $20 million. Along with her team, Farrah is noted as one of the highest-producing agents by The Wall Street Journal’s REAL Trends annual list!

Initially serving as the director of client relations, Farrah became an agent in 2011, and has worked on a multitude of multi-million dollar sales. She’s recognized as a leading agent by many publications, like The Hollywood Reporter.

