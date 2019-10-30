University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

After a fascinating and mouth-watering first season, Flavorful Origins is back on Netflix for another round of foodie exploration.

The first series explored Chaoshan cuisine and now the second series is turning its attention to Yunnan cuisine.

So, with Flavorful Origins back on our small screens, we thought it a good opportunity to delve into the sumptuous world of Yunnan cooking. From its geographical origins to its most famous and delicious dishes, we’ve got it all covered here!

Where is Yunnan Province?

The Yunnan Province in southwestern China.

The province is one of the most ethnically diverse areas in all of China. Of all of China’s 55 classified ethnic minority groups, 51 groups can be found living in Yunnan.

It is a mountainous region which is bordered by the Chinese provinces Guangxi, Guizhou, Sichuan, as well as Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar.

It is also one of the most populated regions, with its population approaching 46 million in 2010.

What is Yunnan cuisine?

Yunnan cuisine is also known as Dian cuisine.

As the Yunnan Province is the province with the largest number of ethnic minority groups, the cuisine greatly varies. Along with influences from other Chinese regions, influences from Mongolia, Tibet and India can also be found in the cuisine.

The multicultural nature of the province makes its cuisine hard to classify, but there are some signature dishes and produce that have come out of the area.

Famous Yunnan dishes

Yunnan cookery is characteristically spicy, but there are a few products for which the cuisine is well-known.

Some of its most famous produce – which are featured in Flavorful Origins – includes Dali Rushan cheese, Pu’er tea and Xuanwei cured ham.

Some of the most notable dishes from Yunnan Province are “crossing the bridge” noodles, Sa Pie and Poshu Buns.

Mushrooms are a staple of Yunnan cookery, so expect to find lots of dishes centring on the vegetable.

