Floor Is Lava's slime is hotter in 2022 but the recipe remains a secret

Returning Floor Is Lava contestants appear in season 2, as well as some reality TV stars, and when the Netflix show’s viewers aren’t trying to work out where they’ve seen Chase DeMoor from, they’re baffled as to what the show’s lava is made of, but this still remains a secret in 2022.

Exploring the Floor Is Lava slime

Floor Is Lava, before it became a hit Netflix show, was a childhood favourite for many. Netflix has really brought the concept to life, however, by creating a set featuring gallons of ‘lava’ which took months of research to formulate.

As per Vulture in 2020: “The show’s lava was the product of three months of research with one of Hollywood’s foremost slime manufacturing labs, a proprietary mix whose contents remain a closely guarded industry secret. All told, they went through at least 50 different formulas of lava before locking down what you see on the show.“

There’s just as much lava on set in season 2 but it’s been made hotter in 2022, as per the show’s trailer.

Floor Is Lava slime is like Panda Express orange sauce

Supersizing a childhood classic clearly doesn’t come easy, as the process to making the show’s ‘lava’ was pretty long-winded.

As per Fast Company: “Hollywood’s number-one slime manufacturing lab was tasked with coming up with the lava recipe. More slime than any show has ever ordered before was produced, close to 100,000 gallons.”

Showrunner Anthony Carbone said: “I can’t tell you what’s in it, but… the closest thing to it is Panda Express orange sauce. So if you can get 100,000 gallons of orange sauce, you actually can try this at home.“

What is Panda Express orange sauce?

Fast food brand Panda Express makes a ‘Gourmet Chinese Orange Sauce’ which sells for about $6.

The sauce’s ingredients include the following: Sugar, Water, Distilled Vinegar, Soy Sauce, Food Starch-Modified, Salt, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavours (Includes Yeast Extract), Lactic Acid, Caramel Colour, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein.

Newsweek reports that: “Among the ingredients of this sauce are water, modified food starch, and xanthan gum, which are possible components of the Floor is Lava gunge. However, the lava is unlikely to include such ingredients as soy sauce and sugar unless the makers of the show want to deal with a sticky, smelly set.“

It’s safe to say that the show’s host Rutledge Wood and the rest of the cast members aren’t going to be cooking with the Floor Is Lava lava any time soon, but it gives viewers a good idea of the slime’s texture to think of orange sauce!

