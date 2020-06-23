Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

When Floor is Lava launched to Netflix on Friday, June 19th, no one could have foreseen what kind of success the show would have.

It follows the premise of the children’s game, one which was revived in quarantine by stars such as Justin Bieber who were looking for ways to keep entertained at home. The aim of the game is to avoid the floor while completing an obstacle course. Those who fall to the floor are eliminated from the game, as you can tell from the title, the floor is “lava.”

The series offers the prize of $10,000 and a lava lamp for the team who completes the obstacle course. Viewers are also told that the lucky winners get to meet the show’s host Rutledge Wood.

But who is Rutledge Wood? Find out everything you need to know about the Floor is Lava host here!

Who is Rutledge Wood?

Rutledge Wood has had an incredibly varied career. Growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, Rutledge started out helping his dad’s business. His dad worked buying, restoring and selling vehicles. In 1995, Rutledge moved with his family to Peachtree City, Georgia where he finished off high school.

After graduating from high school, Rutledge earned a marketing degree from University of Georgia.

In 2005, Rutledge Wood landed his first major job reporting for SPEED’s NASCAR coverage after responding to a Craigslist ad. He covered ten seasons of NASCAR. Following on from this job, Rutledge progressed to working on some of TV’s major sports shows. In 2010, Rutledge was recruited as a co-host on Top Gear, which aired on the History Channel. He held this role until 2016.

Rutledge started reporting for NBC in 2015, where he primarily covered NASCAR.

BEHIND THE SCENES: Where do they go in Floor of Lava when they fall in?

Rutledge Wood: Age

It has been reported that Rutledge Wood was born on April 22nd, 1980.

This makes him 40 years old in 2020 and a Taurus.

Who is Rutledge Wood’s wife?

Rutledge Wood is married to a woman named Rachel and together the couple has three daughters. The Wood family now lives in Alabama, Georgia.

Not much is known about Rachel Wood, but Rutledge often posts about her and their daughters to Instagram. He has tagged Rachel’s Instagram account, however it is private.

Rutledge Wood: Net worth

Reports state that Rutledge has a net worth of $3,000,000 in 2020.

With a career in entertainment and sports lasting over 15 years, this high net worth is not surprising.

Rutledge Wood is also a classic car collector with a collection including a 1970 Dodge Charger and a 1949 Chevrolet 3100 Thriftmaster. At auction, the 1949 Chevy is going for $50,000. If Rutledge can drop 50k on a car, we’re pretty sure he’s been making some big bucks with NASCAR, NBC and now Netflix.

