Floor is Lava's Tim Sullivan's wife pays tribute 3 years on since his death













Netflix brought back its popular series Floor is Lava for its second season. Fans are remembering executive producer Tim Sullivan, who the show paid tribute to during its first debut, and are keeping him in their thoughts.

The show, where contestants cannot touch the ‘lava’ and have to navigate booby-trapped rooms, announced its third season, eager viewers were ecstatic about its return. Hosted by Rutledge Wood, teams like Too Hot battled it out.

However, the show’s comeback was bittersweet, as many are now paying tribute to Tim Sullivan who passed away in 2019. He was involved in producing the previous seasons of Floor is Lava. So what happened to him?

FLOOR IS LAVA: Where do they go when they fall? Netflix fans demand answers!

Floor Is Lava. (L to R) Rutledge Wood, Chase DeMoor, Tayler Holder, Harry Jowsey in episode 203 of Floor Is Lava. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Who is Tim Sullivan?

Tim was the executive producer of Floor is Lava season 1. He was the co-founder of production company Gang of Wolves and worked in EVP Development at Goodbye Pictures. Tim was also a father to son Rory with whom he shared wth his wife Claire.

Project Runway, Top Chef, and Last Comic Standing were some of the shows New Jersey-born Tim worked on. He lived in Los Angeles with Claire and Rory after making his initial move there in 2001.

He launched his own company with partner Anthony Carbone after contributing to reality TV shows made at production firms Zodiak, Core Media, Good Bye Productions and Fullscreen.

Tim died of cancer in 2019

As reported by Montclair Local, Tim sadly passed away surrounded by family and friends on May 18th 2019, after a battle with bile duct cancer. He died at the age of 42.

Prior to his death, his family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for advanced treatment, but this has now become a support fund for his widow and son. Sony Pictures Television, who worked with Gang of Wolves, donated $10K.

The donation page reads:

He battled tremendously hard, enduring months of therapies to treat the disease and its complications. Tim’s wicked wit, deliciously dark sense of humor, playful nature, and intelligence will be remembered by all who had the good fortune to meet him. The legacy of his spirit will live on through Claire and Rory, and all that he knew well.

Tim’s GoFundMe page raised $137,080 to help Claire and their son Rory “begin a life without Tim.” She continues to remember him every day and pays tribute to the producer on his birthday each year.

OMG: Can you sign up for the Floor is Lava show? Viewers desperate to apply

Loved ones pay tribute to producer

Since season 2 of the Netflix show hit the streaming platform, viewers are asking what happened to Tim, and have since begun sharing tributes to the executive producer.

Tim’s wife shared a tribute on his birthday on May 18th [below], where she stated that “not a day goes past when we don’t think or talk about you.” She added that their son has convinced her to buy him a sausage dog.

Another tribute poured in from a loved one, which stated:

I remember a few weeks before he passed, after a particularly awful night that he didn’t think he’d survive, I asked him if he wanted to pray (neither one of us was particularly religious but we looked to God a lot around that time) and he said, “sure why not?” So I prayed, IMHO, a very heartfelt prayer that left us both in tears. He looked at me and said, “that was beautiful. Thanks a lot, Tim.

WATCH FLOOR IS LAVA ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK