









Forever Rose is Ebraheem Al Samadi’s baby, which the Dubai Bling cast member first launched in 1999. Wondering how he made millions and became the richest star on the show? Let’s see how the firm went from the UK to Dubai.

From working hard at his desk to trying to find a wife on the Netflix series, Ebraheem takes his reputation as a successful businessman seriously when it comes to searching for a supportive life partner.

Ebraheem launched Forever Rose as a small flower boutique in 1999, before the firm launched in the United Arab Emirates with a cafe concept which now sells coffees, sweet treats and savoury foods.

Dubai Bling: Forever Rose cafe

Priding itself on being “the most Instagrammable cafe in the world,” Forever Rose cafe has two eating spots in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Food and drinks are made fresh every day by the cafe’s in-house chefs.

Founder Ebraheem Al Samadi, who appears on Dubai Bling, broke into the business world aged 14. In his Instagram bio, Ebraheem states he’s now the “founder and CEO” of Forever Rose London, Forever Rose Cafe, and Forever Oud.

It made history as UAE’s first 3D cafe experience was first developed as a 2D illustration allowing patrons to feel as if they are part of a drawing and the unique design makes the real, three-dimensional world look like a flat illustration.

The interior uses clever tricks to fool your eyes, as from afar, the décor appears to be entirely monochrome with white floors and tables. Dubai Bling features the eye-catching cafe, which originated from Forever Rose London.

Forever Rose began in London

Forever Rose started in London in 1999 selling flowers, before it turned into a boutique retail company offering luxury gifting with specially-selected flowers and chocolates, as well as perfume and jewellery.

Now, it is known for selling the world’s finest long-lasting roses, and opened in UAE in a cafe setting in January 2020. Its first cafe is situated at The Galleria, Al-Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, and the second opened in Box Park, Dubai.

Both eateries opened that year with a storybook theme. Ebraheem wanted the room, cups and plates to be illustrated in black and white, while the customers, food and beverages are in color to recreate a fairytale fantasy.

Ebraheem Al Samadi’s cafe menu

Forever Rose Cafe has a long list of coffees, sweet treats and savoury items on its menu. From chocolate waffles to 12 different flavoured cakes, anyone with a sweet tooth would be in absolute heaven at the eatery!

Large cakes such as coconut cake and peanut butter chocolate cake can be purchased and start from 334 AED. Customers can also casually sit in the cafe to have a small bite – like their truffle fries – and a hot drink.

Other menu items include: caramelised French toast, halloumi fries, lamb ribs, Alfredo chicken, baklava cheese cake, Forever Lavender iced tea, rose milk cake, Turkish coffees, signature hot coffees and more.

