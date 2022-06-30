Snowflake Mountain's Francesca is 22 and an Aquarius on the zodiac













Snowflake Mountain sees a group of young people given an opportunity to graduate into adulthood. The Netflix show’s cast were duped into thinking they were going on a party TV show and actually dumped in the middle of the UK’s Lake District without running water or wi-fi.

Liam, Deandra, Carl, Rae and co all do their best to live without their usual luxuries and bag themselves a cash prize, but here are many hurdles to overcome along the way. The main cast members were joined by a latecomer on the Netflix show, so let’s find out more about Francesca Geo from Snowflake Mountain including her birthday!

Picture: Snowflake Mountain, Netflix. Photo credit: Pete Dadds

Francesca joins Snowflake Mountain

The OGs of Snowflake Mountain, including Liam, Deandra and Solomon, were already dealing with life without running water and their daily fix of Instagram scrolling when Francesca joined the show.

Judging by viewers’ tweets, fans were loving Francesca and Liam’s friendship on the show and Francesca as a whole.

One person tweeted: “No wait because Francesca is so cute! She’s so happy and hugging Liam early in the morning when they are being punished. Ahh, that’s so my personality!“

Snowflake Mountain: Francesca’s birthday revealed

Francesca Geo is 22 years old. She was born on February 2nd, 2000.

On her birthday, Francesca often takes to Instagram to share snaps of her big day and given her birthday, she’s an Aquarius on the zodiac.

In 2019, the Snowflake Mountain star took to the ‘gram to write: “Cheers to the last teen year“.

Where is Francesca now?

New Yorker Francesca returned back to The Big Apple following her shot at reality TV fame.

Judging by her Instagram page, she’s been holidaying in Florida and wining and dining with her boyfriend on the regular.

She’s been attending Machine Gun Kelly concerts and making sure that all of her glam selfies and outfits of the day make it to the IG grid.

Francesca writes in her Instagram bio that she’s Snowflake Mountain’s “Hot Spicy Pirate“. Stay up to date with Francesca on Instagram and follow her via the handle @francescageoo where she has over 9.5K followers.

WATCH SNOWFLAKE MOUNTAIN ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK