With production in the TV and film industry screeching to a halt, Netflix has acquired a tonne of old series for their streaming platform.

If you haven’t yet seen titles such as 60 Days In or The Rap Game, buckle up, as American Netflix has just scored the rights for all these reality series. Another show they have got on the roster is Beyond Scared Straight.

Beyond Scared Straight follows at-risk teenagers as they attend juvenile crime prevention programs in prisons across the U.S. The documentary then checks in with the adolescences one month later to see if the program has changed the course of their lives.

One of the most memorable participants on Beyond Scared Straight was Franklin Morris, who tragically met death at a young age. So, what happened to Franklin?

Who was Franklin Morris?

Franklin Morris was originally from Baltimore, Maryland. He appeared on the A&E reality series Beyond Scared Straight in 2012.

At the time of filming, Franklin was living in Baltimore with his mother Dana.

Dana explained in the episode that “Franklin has been suspended so many times” that she “couldn’t give you a number.”

Franklin says on Beyond Scared Straight:

My mother says I’ll either end up dead or in jail. I really don’t pay it no mind.

Franklin Morris on Beyond Scared Straight

Franklin was introduced to viewers on Beyond Scared Straight when he attended the program. He was just 14 years old when he appeared on the show and had been convicted of gambling and vandalism.

When Franklin and a bunch of his friends went to a store and knocked everything off the shelves. The owner kicked them out of the store and then the owner’s car got keyed.

Franklin participated in the program, but was continuously causing problems as he did not take it seriously.

What happened to Franklin?

On August 13th, 2015, Franklin was fatally shot.

Franklin was one of the three teenagers shot and killed near a playground in north Baltimore. He was found shot in the head, along with 19-year-old Marquise Caldwell and 17-year-old Tyrik Adams.

