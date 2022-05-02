Why fans think G Flip and Chrishell Stause are dating













The Internet has been buzzing with rumors that G Flip and Chrishell Stause are dating after they connected a couple of dots.

Chrishell’s recent relationship rumor comes after the Selling Sunset star confirmed her split from Jason Oppenheim. The two had been the talk of the town when the season started but things quickly turned a different way as it was revealed they had decided to head their separate ways.

The reality star has been vocal about becoming a mother and that happened to be the reason why Chrishell thought her relationship with Jason needed to come to an end. Now, it looks like fans are convinced she might have a new partner.

just heard about chrishell possibly dating gflip my jaw is on the floor — gwenミ☆ (@ibegyourpart0n) May 2, 2022

G Flip and Chrishell Stause dating rumors explored

It all began when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two had attended a concert together. This was after a couple of photos of them surfaced online in which they seemed to be enjoying each other’s company.

Following this, some fans noticed that this was not the first time the two hung out together as there had been a picture that Chrishell posted on Instagram and G Flip had commented on. The American singer had posted a heart and fire emoji and the real estate agent went on to reply with several other emojis.”

Lastly, fans noticed that the two had also attended the Bridgerton Season 2 premiere together. Connecting all these dots, fans seem convinced that a romance might be brewing between them.

What the reality star has said about her love life

Chrishell has not commented on her sexuality but she has opened up about her love life. In an interview with Women’s Health, Chrishell opened up the response she received after her divorce. She said: “Instead of receiving the hate I was expecting for such a messy public divorce I received the opposite. People started sharing their personal stories with me online and in hundreds of Instagram DMs a day.”

Meanwhile, talking about Jason, she noted: “My last relationship was such a beautiful relationship in every sense, except for the fact that we just want different things. There is still a lot of love there.”

Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Why did Chrishell and Jason split?

Chrishell and Jason’s romance had everyone believe in love but it looked like the two wanted different things in life. The reality star had been vocal about wanting kids and starting a family.

While Jason wanted the same, towards the end, he did not feel it was the right time for him to have kids. Due to this, the two decided to go their separate ways.