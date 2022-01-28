Georgina Rodriguez went from Gucci shop assistant to Gucci everything











Five years ago, Georgina Rodriguez’s life completely changed. If you don’t yet know why, it’s because Cristiano Ronaldo came into her world and began picking her up in Bugatti cars from work every day.

The model has seriously grown her net worth over the last few years. And we get to see her lavish lifestyle on Netflix’s new docuseries I Am Georgina, where we get to know how she grew up and who Ronaldo’s girlfriend really is.

We usually see Georgina on red carpets or chatting to millions of people, aka her Instagram followers. Putting all of that aside, let’s find out her net worth and how she got so undeniably rich…

Inside Georgina Rodriguez’s Gucci job

Georgina’s love story with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo began while she was working as a shop assistant at Gucci. She spent most days in the designer store to make money, but everything changed when she met the Man U player.

As per The Mirror, she said: “I went from selling luxury items to wearing them on the red carpet.” One day, she was working what seemed like a normal day in the Spain-based Gucci store, when in walked Ronaldo.

However, Ronaldo first noticed Georgina in the VIP area of a Dolce & Gabbana event in Madrid a few days later. Almost in a spark of fate, they saw each other for a second time in the space of a week. She told The Sun:

Days later we saw each other again at another brand’s event. It was then that we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside of my work environment. It was love at first sight for both.

I'm watching #SoyGeorgina and all I can say is to hell with studies 😭😭😭

Engineering degree.. MBA.. for what? I should have worked at Gucci 😭

Now jokes aside, she seems nice, i really like how real she is and how she relates with the poor in everything she does.#IAmGeorgina pic.twitter.com/GoKD4B4M9x — Not Kaina but Kaina (@itsNotkaina) January 27, 2022

She was sacked for Ronaldo’s Bugatti pick-ups

When fans kept swarming the Gucci store Georgina worked at, she was eventually sacked from her job there, as reported by Mirror. Ronaldo would pick her up from work in a £1.5million Bugatti every day.

She would turn up to work in a bus and leave in the fancy sports car, but it wasn’t long before rumors began swirling about the footballer arriving at the designer shop. Fans had began swarming the store at every opportunity.

After just eight months of working there, bosses dismissed Georgina from her job in December 2016 amid worries that their high-end clients would be put off from the crowds.

#iamgeorgina literally bagged a rich man that loves her and spoils her she’s living all our dreams. God when is it my turn pic.twitter.com/e27LKehDZj — moon (@munaashakur) January 28, 2022

Georgina’s net worth in 2022

Georgina has accumulated a whopping $10million through her work as a model and Instagram influencer. Her work as an author – and now Netflix star – has only added to her huge yearly income.

The Spanish model’s ties to Cristiano Ronaldo only help her in the finances department, but she does a lot of her own business-savvy work, too. She has worked for major fashion brands, from Boohoo to online brand Shein.

Fashion has always been a passion of Georgina’s, and that’s only heightened by the fact she went from working at a Gucci store to casually wearing it today. Instagram brand endorsements are also a big source of income for the star.

