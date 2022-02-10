Get to know Love Is Blind: Japan’s beauty guru Ayano











Love Is Blind: Japan fans have probably binged the entire series by now and will most likely still be in shock over Shuntaro’s proposal to Ayano.

Despite their close to 25 year age gap, the couple had a strong connection from the start. Though fans were supportive of the couple, we really fell in love with Ayano and her kind-hearted and sweet nature.

Reality Titbit wanted to find out more about the reality star and though there isn’t much out there, we managed to find some interesting and exciting details about Ayano.

Love Is Blind: Japan.

Meet Ayano from Love Is Blind: Japan

Born on June 25th 1994, Ayano is a 30-year-old self-proclaimed beauty guru from Japan.

Though her career has not been specified, her Instagram bio and account let us know she is involved in the fashion and beauty industry and loves all things style.

Ayano uses her Instagram platform as a way to promote her passion for fashion as well as reviewing makeup products and sponsoring brands.

Her feed consists of OOTD posts where she reps some stunning outfits from some of the best designers in the world, including Gucci, Chanel and Bottega Veneta.

In certain posts, she even does “outfit history” reviews where she lets fans know all about her limited edition items.

Ayano used to be a real-life Disney princess

Before she started her professional career in IT, Ayano used to work at Disney Land Tokyo where she performed as multiple different Disney princesses.

If you scroll down her Insta to 2019, her feed is flooded with professional pictures of her in character from her time at Disney Land.

Ayano has performed as The Little Mermaid’s, Ariel, Snow White and Jasmine. Ayano loved working at Disney Land and when describing what it was like there, said, “every day is like a new years celebration.”

Her Instagram also shows pictures of her at Disney Land with some of our other beloved characters like Mike and Sully from Monsters Inc and the infamous Spider Man.

Ayano’s Instagram

If you want to see more of the Love Is Blind: Japan star and what she gets up to in her personal life, follow her on Instagram under the handle @ayani0625.

