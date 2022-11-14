









The second installment of Love Never Lies dropped on Netflix in 2022. This time, six couples jet out to Sardinia to be in with a chance of winning a 100,000 euro cash prize. In order to win the money, or avoid losing any from the prize fund, the couples have to be honest. If the cast members lie, their prize fund reduces.

Inma and Vicky, Asier and Irene, Guillem and Sara, Lucia and Antonio, Miguel and Alejandro, and Javier and Maria all put their relationships to the test on Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia. From the very beginning of the series, Maria is involved in a tumultuous relationship. So, let’s find out more about her.

Meet Maria from Love Never Lies

Maria Gregorio is 21 years old and hails from Alicante, Spain.

She appears on Love Never Lies alongside her boyfriend, Javier Roca Albero.

Speaking on the Netflix show, she said she wanted to live the experience “to the fullest.”

Maria and Javier’s journey

During Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia, Maria arrives on the show alone. She explains that the night before they left home to star in the show, she found out that her boyfriend, Javier, had cheated on her.

The show cut to Javier and Maria 48 hours before they were due to appear on the show. Javier said that he kissed someone else in a club and asked Maria for forgiveness. The pair hadn’t seen each other until they appeared in Love Never Lies episode 1.

Javier said that he was there to “regain” Maria’s trust and added that she’s “the love of his life.”

Is Maria on Instagram?

Yes. Maria can be found on Instagram at @mariag.s_ where she has over 4.7K followers.

Many of her recent posts show her looking very glamorous. Maria’s last post with Javier dates back to September 2022.

With 3.8K followers, Javier is also on Instagram at @javirocaibi. He writes that he spends time between Ibiza and Alicante and is on TikTok.

