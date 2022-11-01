









The nation’s most talented mixologists battle it out on Netflix to become Drink Masters‘ ultimate champion as they effortlessly overcome every challenge set by judges Julie Reiner and Frankie Solarik. We know all about the contestants but what about the judges? What is their reputation in the industry? Spoiler: they’re among the best mixologists in the business.

Reality TV already has competitions forging metal weapons, cakes, and interior design, so why not visit happy hour for a little drink?

With colorful concoctions and glistening ice cubes on display, our mouths started salivating just seconds into Netflix show Drink Masters. The title of Ultimate Drink Master and $100,000 are up for grabs for the 12 innovative bartenders and mixologists taking part in the contest.

Host Tone Bell joins judges Frankie Solarik and Julie Reiner to analyze the appetizing brews, so let’s get acquainted with the alcohol experts.

Meet Netflix’s Drink Masters judges Julie Reiner and Frankie Solarik

Julie Reiner

Julie Reiner, born around 1974, is a mixologist, bar owner, and author extraordinaire.

She has been in the cocktail scene for more than 25 years, with her first bartender job at San Francisco’s The Red Room. Julie eventually came to the attention of Dale DeGroff, also known as the King Of Cocktails, when she took up an opportunity at C3 bar in New York.

In 2003, Julie opened her first New York City bar, Flatiron Lounge, followed in 2008 by Clover Club in Brooklyn. Julie’s next venture in 2015 was pan-Latin bar and restaurant Leyenda.

Beyond her businesses, she is a respected food and beverage professional and judge for the TAG Global Spirits Awards, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and New York World Spirits Competition.

Her cocktails have been easily accessible since the 2020 launch of her own line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails, Social Hour Cocktails, with Clover Club partner Tom Macy.

Frankie Solarik

Frankie is co-owner of popular Toronto venue BarChef, which was rated one of the top seven new and innovative bars in the world by Food And Wine magazine.

Born in 1979, his journey in the industry began at age 17 when he worked at a cigar bar in London, Ontario. Solarik’s interest in the aroma and flavor of cognac led to him being dubbed a “legendary experimentalist” by The New York Times.

His creative combinations can be seen in his signature cocktails such as the Vanilla And Hickory Smoked Manhattan, The Black Truffle, The Transformation, and the Mayan Hot Cocoa, to name a few.

As for his personal life, Frankie has been married to photographer and BarChef creative director Leanne Neufeld since June 2012. They share two sons – 16-year-old Lennox and ten-month-old Kai.

