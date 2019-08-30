University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Move over Marie Kondo and Queer Eye, there’s a new design show on Netflix which takes the design from minimalist makeover to ultra-glam A-lister: Styling Hollywood!

This brand new series peers behind the curtain at one of Hollywood’s top interior design and celebrity styling agencies, JSN Studios and the team behind it.

Styling Hollywood focusses on two stylists – who are married – working with some of the world’s most sought-after A-list celebs and getting them ready for their ‘red carpet moment,’ as well as designing the houses of LA’s elite.

So who is Adair Curtis, one half of the Styling Hollywood duo? Let’s get to know Adair a bit better!

Meet Adair Curtis…

Adair is originally from the Bronx, New York, but switched up life in the Big Apple for Hollywood to pursue his dreams working in the creative industry.

Originally, Adair worked in the music business but then changed paths and went back to school at UCLA to study interior architecture. Adair followed his interior design dreams to co-found JSN Studios.

Unfortunately, we don’t know when Adair met his hubby and JSN co-founder, Jason Bolden. But we do know that they met in New York through their barber and made the move to California together and that they got married in 2012.

Follow Adair on Instagram @adair_curtis for more behind the scenes on this couple, their gorgeous LA home and, of course, loads of snaps of their adorable dog Cruz!

Adair the music mogul

Adair got his start working with Russell Simmons, the hip-hop mogul who co-founded Def Jam Records with Rick Rubin in the 1980s. Def Jam is one of the world’s most important and influential hip hop and pop labels, with many of the world’s music stars on their roster.

First, Adair worked as a brand manager at Def Jam Enterprises and later worked his way up to become Vice-President of Communications at Rush Communications in 2009. This is another of Russell Simmons’ media companies.

In fact, Adair worked so closely with Russell that he even appeared in the Oxygen reality series, Running Russell Simmons!

Adair’s designer dreams

In Styling Hollywood, we get to see how the entire design process works with JSN Studios. From Adair’s visions (with the help of assistant Melinda) to the execution and sales, it’s all there!

You’re going to have some serious house-envy after watching Adair work his magic.

When Adair is not designing homes he is staging crazy multi-million-dollar houses for potential buyers in the real estate game. Styling Hollywood is basically like going behind the scenes on MTV Cribs!

Some of his clients include Gabrielle Union, Sanaa Lathan, Dulé Hill and his wife, actress Jazmyn Simon.

