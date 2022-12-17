Summer Job has officially landed on Netflix and it’s the first Italian reality series to drop on the streaming service. Described as a “bunch of youngsters” who are “used to doing nothing all day long”, the Summer Job cast has a shock in store in episode 1.

The cast is headed to Riviera Maya, Mexico. Unfortunately, after only one day, their dreams will disappear and they’ll find out that the vacation they’re on isn’t free, they’ll have to work for their holiday.

On Summer Job, there is 100,000 euros up for grabs. Let’s get to know the cast members who have a chance of bagging the cash…

Sofia Carollo

First up, we have Soia. She is 20 years old and lives near Rome.

Right away she says that she’s “not fond of rules,” and has always had a “love-hate relationship” with her Peruvian mother.

With 8.8k followers, Sofia can be found on Instagram at @sofiacarollo_.

Matthias De Donà

Hailing from Veneto is Matthias.

He’s 18 years old and says he graduated from college in London with straight A’s.

Matthias says he’s never worked and hates it. He adds that his full-time job is himself.

He’s ready to have a lot of fun on holiday… little does he know he’s about to start a summer job.

Melina De Macedo

Melina De Macedo is 21 years old. She’s from Turin but is Brazilian.

Melina says he loves “getting drunk and having fun.”

She compares herself to James Brown when she’s on a night out.

Follow her at @_melinchia.

Summer Job Netflix: Pit

Pit is 21 years old and says he “loves competition.”

On Summer Job, he says he’s never been rejected and “never will be.”

He said when he’s on holiday he’s a “bomb ready to explode” and he’s “not afraid of confrontation.”

Gian Marco Caggiari

Gian Marco Caggiari is 22 years old.

He is a fashion design graduate.

Gian Marco hails from Sardinia but currently lives near the Duomo in Milan.

Find Gian Marco on Instagram at @mrgianmarcocaggiari.

Summer Job Netflix cast: Meet Marina

Twenty-year-old Marina was taking a sabbatical but it’s now lasted two years and counting.

She’s living life to the fullest and said if she were to sum up her life in three words, they would be: “cocktails, travel, and parties.”

She added that “life is good, but a good life is always better.”

Marina wakes up at four in the afternoon if she wants to because she loves to relax.

Lavinia Polizzi

Nineteen-year-old Lavinia hails from downtown Milan.

She said she lives in an apartment alone and does things on her own time.

Lavinia said it can take three hours for her to get ready, but in the end, she “looks perfect.”

Listing her “good qualities,” she said: “I really like my lips, I have a nice body. During this holiday, I want to impress.”

Angelica Brattoli

Angelica is 21. She’s on Instagram at @angelica__bra.

She hails from Apulia and says she’s into fashion, adding that she has “excellent taste.”

Angelica loves “all things elegant,” and thinks that she stands out among other girls because she has a “strong personality.”

Samuele Mastrangelo

Samuele Mastrangelo is 19 years old.

He’s the son of ex-volleyball player Luigi Mastrangelo.

Samuele hails from Cuneo.

He works in cryptocurrency and says that he takes great care of his body.

Samuele is his own boss and adds that he is an athlete.

Summer Job: Pietro Fanelli

Pietro is 20 years old and says he’s never worked a day in his life.

He spends his days “strolling the streets like a vagabond,” because he doesn’t want to waste his life doing things he doesn’t enjoy.

After a group dip in the sea, Pietro said that he thinks the sea improves people’s psychological and physical well-being.

He added that the sea, to him, is a “sacred bath.”

Appearance is very important to him and says he’s looking for the “antidote to eternal youth.”

