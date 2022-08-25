Gio's mom Lisa Helou is also Selling The OC's luxury real estate













Having your mom at work with you might sound like a nightmare to most, but that’s the reality for the new Selling The OC realtor, Gio Helou, as his mother is also a big name in the business and even has her own desk at the Oppenheim group.

If you have been watching Selling The OC you’ll know by now that property runs in many of the 11 realtors’ blood as aside from Gio’s mother Lisa, Tyler Stanaland’s father is a property tycoon.

Gio is known for his love of lavish listings and he clearly got this from his mother as she has an impressive real estate resume.

Who is Gio’s mum, Lisa?

Gio’s mom, Lisa Helou can definitely take some credit for her son’s real estate success as she herself has a mind-boggling amount of multi-million dollar sales behind her.

Lisa is an associate of the O group who earned her license in 1976. The O group’s website describes her as having “a longstanding reputation for her assertiveness and relentless pursuit on behalf of her clients.”

The mother and realtor can be found on Instagram under the handle @lisa_cantagallo_helou. On this social platform, she keeps followers up to date with all her latest listings, as well as sharing some adorable family snaps—especially with her son/colleague Gio!

Gio has followed in his mum’s footsteps

Gio has become an incredibly successful realtor himself now. The Southern California native is an established luxury realtor that specializes in Newport Beach properties, which happens to be where he lives, too. During a confessional on the show he said:

I really just wanna show everyone that this is the level I play in and to not f–k with me.

He is confident in his ability to sell and that comes across clearly on the show; he is good, we have it give him that! His biggest career achievement was closing a $12 million deal at the O Group, according to an August 2022 interview with People. “I got to ring the bell 12 times … one for each million” he expressed proudly.

Fans question whether Lisa Helou has surgery

After seeing Gio’s mum on Selling The OC, fans have taken to Twitter and Reddit to question what surgery, if any, Lisa has had done.

Living in Southern California, it’s no surprise that the mother and agent may have had some work done and it appears that many think it’s simply some Botox. We can’t lie, she looks amazing regardless if she has or hasn’t!

When discussing her cosmetic procedures, one person commented, “Gio’s mom from Selling the OC … girllllll yikes” another said, “I was shocked when I saw how much Botox she had.”

Lisa hasn’t confirmed any surgery that she may have had done but a little Botox and filler here and there never hurt anyone!

