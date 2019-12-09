Sam is a freelance writer based in the UK. He spends his time writing about entertainment, social issues and politics. When he's not writing about reality television, he's most likely watching it.

After a stellar first season which blew away fans back in April 2019, Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star has been moved to Netflix.

Now, make-up fans and the reality TV obsessed the world over can get themselves stuck into a competitive series like no other.

The first season saw a group of aspiring make-up artists tackle a series of beauty-based challenges in order to impress the judges and battle it out to win a contract to assist some of the biggest names in the make-up industry.

But will Glow Up return for season 2? Here’s everything you need to know.

Will Glow Up return for season 2?

Yes!

In July 2019, the BBC confirmed that the show would make a return for a second season, with host Stacey Dooley and judges Val and Dominic returning to our screens.

Stacey Dooley told the BBC:

We had so much fun filming the last series of Glow Up, so to be back for another with the legends Val and Dominic is a dream come true. I was blown away by the talent and creativity last time and it was a pleasure to be part of the journey. I can’t wait to get to know the new MUAs!

Can you apply for Glow Up season 2?

Sadly not!

As the first season was such as resounding success, there was little time between the end of series 1 and the recruitment process for series 2. In fact, the application closing date was way back on Sunday, July 7th 2019.

Hopefully, if the second series is as successful, they will continue for a third.

There are plenty of MUAs out there ready to compete!

When will season 2 be released?

Unconfirmed.

As of yet, there has been no set date for Glow Up season 2.

As the casting process is over, we can safely assume that they’ve already whittled down the contestants. A Tweet from one of the media composers on October 29th, 2019 said they were finishing the rough cut of episode 1, so they’re definitely on their way to finishing season 2.

It is likely that it would be released on the same schedule as season 1, so you are most likely expecting season 2 to be released in April 2020.

Then, it is likely that season 2 would air on Netflix later on in the year, hopefully sooner than December if it is as successful as we anticipate!

First rough cut of episode 1 of Glow Up Season 2 is cooked and we're off to the pub!#timelinetuesday #avid #mediacomposer pic.twitter.com/sTIdzYDTBO — Lex Nichol (@lexathon) October 29, 2019

