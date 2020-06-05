Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Glow Up season 2 is now well underway with just six contestants left in the competition.

Episode 4 (Thursday, June 4th) saw the MUAs take on the world of men’s fashion. As they were given male models as their ‘canvasses’, some viewers thought they spotted a recognisable model in their midst.

Bobby Brazier, the son of the late reality star Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier, has recently embarked on a modelling career and some Glow Up fans thought he was in the episode.

So, who is Bobby Brazier? Find out about the up-and-coming model here.

Who is Bobby Brazier?

Bobby Brazier is a 17-year-old model from Harlow, Essex. He was born on June 3rd, 2003.

In January 2020, Bobby made his runway debut walking for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week Men’s show at Teatro Metropol. He was modelling their Fall/Winter 2020 collection and looked right at home on the catwalk.

Bobby told the MailOnline about his burgeoning modelling career earlier this year. He said: “Modelling has been great fun, I’m loving it: you get a chance to do something exciting. I’m modelling alongside my apprenticeship; I’m not sure if it will be full time yet, we will have to see how it goes!”

Bobby is managed by Elite Models in the UK but has representatives all around Europe.

Was Bobby Brazier the model on Glow Up?

No. Although the model did look incredibly like Bobby Brazier, we think they are two different men.

Episode 4 welcomed six male models to Spring Studios to model for the Attitude shoot. The model in question was modelling Berny’s double demin look.

When comparing the image of the model on Glow Up with Bobby Brazier’s photographs, you can see a clear difference between the two. They do look almost identical, with a distinctive pout, however they have different ear shapes and eye colour.

It is unconfirmed who the model on Glow Up is.

Does Bobby have Instagram?

Yes.

With famous parents and a modelling career on the rise, it’s hardly a surprise that Bobby Brazier already has plenty of Instagram followers. He has over 61,000 as of publication date!

You can follow him @bobbybrazier.

