Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The second season of hit BBC talent competition Glow Up kicked off on Thursday, May 14th and now the competition is reaching its final, crucial stages: we’re moving into the semi-finals!

This year will see not three but four semi-finalists, as judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner had a tough time whittling down the competition. The semi-final episode will air on BBC iPlayer on Thursday, June 25th.

So, without further ado, we thought it best to get to know semi-finalist and fan-favourite Eve Jenkins better.

We found Eve on Instagram to find out more about her!

Who is Eve from Glow Up?

Eve Jenkins is a 23-year-old make-up artist living and working in Liverpool. Eve works at So Coco Rouge.

In her Glow Up interview, Eve explained: “When I was 14, I got my first job in a salon, and I’ve been there ever since. I do make-up all day, and then I come home, and I do make-up all night!”

If you’re a fan of Eve’s makeup looks on Glow Up, then be sure to check out her tutorials on her YouTube channel.

Eve Jenkins’s Glow Up journey

Eve has consistently impressed viewers throughout her time on Glow Up and is clearly the fan-favourite. This year has been even closer than last, and fans are struggling to call who will take the win.

Episode 6 saw one of Eve’s highlights of the season, as she wowed with her Strictly Come Dancing cabaret look.

Although it is unknown as of yet where Eve Jenkins has placed in the competition, fans are crossing their fingers that she’ll come out on top.

MEET THE CAST: We found Glow Up’s season 2 contestants on Instagram

eve getting positive feedback, WE LOVE TO SEE IT #glowup — sam (@sleazeball) June 18, 2020

Follow Eve on Instagram

If you want more content from Eve, plus her best makeup tips and tricks, then you’ll have to follow her on Instagram!

After her appearance on Glow Up, Eve now has over 26,000 Instagram followers.

You can find Eve Jenkins under the handle @evejenkinsmua.

WATCH NEW EPISODES OF GLOW UP SERIES 2 THURSDAYS ON BBC IPLAYER

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK