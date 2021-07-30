Who is the Glow Up season 3 winner? Meet the Next Make-Up Star on Instagram











Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star is back on screens for 2021 with a new host and even bigger stakes. With the competition annually growing in reputation, the talent and challenges they face become far greater.

The third season premiered on BBC back on April 20th, 2021. All episodes of Glow Up then landed on Netflix on July 30th.

If you can’t wait to find out who was the winner of the third season, then read on to find out. But be prepared for spoilers, as the entire Glow Up season will be discussed!

Dominic Skinner, Maya Jama, Val Garland – (C) BBC – Photographer: David Ellis

Who is Glow up season 3 winner?

Sophie Baverstock

Sophie made it to the final alongside Dolli and Craig Hamilton. However, it was Sophie who wowed Val Garland and Dominic Skinner.

The 21-year-old Makeup star became a clear choice for the judges following her spectacular finale performance.

More about make-up star Sophie

Sophie from Glow Up season 3, who gained a sizable following on social media, post her reality show appearance, is a recent graduate from Arts University Bournemouth, having graduated with a first-class degree in Makeup for Media and Performance.

Time and again Sophie impressed the judges with her use of prosthetics and special effects for creating her other-worldly make-up looks.

Speaking about her makeup style Sophie has said: “My aim was to create make-up which was editorial but [also] a proper transformation into a character.”

Judge Val, who is the L’Oréal Paris’ Global Makeup Director said: “All of her ideas, they felt very modern.” Praising the Glow Up 2021 winner further, the professional makeup artist said: “She was able to jump into a lot of different scenarios and her creative mind was off the scale. She’s an artist.”

Sophie, who often shows off her makeup looks on social media, has over 41,000 followers on her Instagram. Her TikTok following is growing each day, with currently over 46,000 people following her.

Sophie from Glow Up season 3 is on the autism spectrum!

What makes Sophie’s win even more exciting for many is that she is on the autism spectrum.

The Glow Up season 3 winner, who grew up in Suffolk, has opened up on the show about being diagnosed with autism at 17.

Speaking about her diagnosis, she said: “I always knew something was there. I always felt weird. I just didn’t make much sense.”

As a young kid, Sophie struggled with academic subjects in school. But at home, she’d indulge her love of horror and science-fiction movies.

At a young age, the makeup artist began teaching herself some make-up skills.

