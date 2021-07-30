Fans demand Glow Up season 4: How to apply and what you win!











The third season of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star 2021 came to an end on Tuesday, June 8th on BBC Three. Avid fans of the show may have already caught up with the events of season 3, as all episodes premiered on BBC iPlayer earlier in the year.

All episodes dropped to Netflix on July 30th, 2021, bringing in a whole new viewership.

With the close of another season, fans are already taking to the internet to demand another.

Let’s take a look at the events of this most recent season, what fans are hoping for, and other information on how to apply.

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer – BBC BridTV 1646 Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer – BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Cc3P3pKajo8/hqdefault.jpg 756468 756468 center 22403

Glow Up fans demand more with season 4

Though a fourth season of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star has not been confirmed as of yet, that hasn’t stopped fans hoping it will return for 2022!

In fact, Twitter users seem pretty confident that the show will be returning. One tweeted: “Amazing final and very deserving winner, although all finalists excelled! Already looking forward to your return!”

Another added: “Fabulous series, looking forward to the next, well done all involved x”

What am I do on a Tuesday night now that S3 of @GlowUpBBC has finished?



What a brilliant, genuinely lovely and talented group of contestants.



Series 4 when? ✨#GlowUp #DingDong pic.twitter.com/e0I3BjjR0H — Lynsey Murdoch (@LynseyMurdoch) June 8, 2021

Stacey Dooley was the host of Glow Up seasons 1 and 2, with Maya Jama stepping in for season 3. This change has gone down a treat with audiences, as one fan tweeted: “Another great season with the excellent Val and Dominic and please please please book the refreshing @MayaJama for season 4,5,6…oh just book her for them all”

How to apply for Glow Up – application process explored

Casting for the next series is currently closed. If they are pressing ahead with season 4, casting will most likely open up again in October, like last year. You can, however, register interest by emailing: [email protected]

The typical Glow Up Application Form involves giving all the normal details — name, age, address, etc. It also asks for a little more insight into you and your make-up experience. Some of the questions include: “How would you describe your makeup style?” and “What is your dream job/area of the make-up industry to work in?”

You can take a look at which BBC shows require new applicants on the BBC Take Part website. You can also follow the BBC Casting Twitter account for any new information.

Creative shows to watch like Glow Up

If you can’t wait to find out whether Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star will return for a fourth season, we have some similarly creative shows to keep you entertained in the meantime.

On Thursday, June 10th, the second season of Full Bloom was released to HBO Max. Expect jaw-dropping floristry designs and a star-studded panel of judges from the world of flower-arranging.

This July, expect a second season of Making the Cut, the design series overseen by Project Runway alum Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum.

Some titles we would suggest checking out on Netflix include Blown Away, The Big Flower Fight and Sugar Rush.

