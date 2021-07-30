Who is Sophie from Glow Up season 3? Instagram of make-up star here!











Sophie Baverstock is one of several contestants who lined up to showcase their beauty skills on hit make-up talent show Glow Up.

Hosted by Maya Jama, several make-up artists (MUAs) are set challenges where their talents are tested, such as creating looks for dancers, photoshoots and creative briefs.

Sophie consistently impresses on the show and has gained an online following after her appearance.

As Glow Up season 3 lands on Netflix this July 30th, 2021, we thought it time to get to know Sophie a little better.

Who is Sophie Baverstock?

Sophie is a 21-year-old make-up artist competing on Glow Up season 3. She is originally from Suffolk.

The contestant is also a third-year Make-up For Media And Performance student at The Arts University Bournemouth. She recently graduated with a first-class degree.

Based across the South West and London, Sophie is trained in special effects. She also has an art design background, having achieved a UAL Foundation Degree in 2017.

Sophie competing on Glow Up season 3

Sophie is already a winner in several viewer’s eyes, who have shared how impressed they are with their work on social media.

During episode one, she represented the social phenomenon of ‘masking’, which involved talking about women with autism.

Sophie was diagnosed with autism at the age of 17. Speaking about her diagnosis, she said: “I always knew something was there. I always felt weird. I just didn’t make much sense.”

Competing on the show and talking openly about her diagnosis has inspired viewers. One Glow Up fan tweeted to Sophie: “You’re also an incredible advocate for young people who have autism”

Follow Sophie Baverstock on Instagram

Sophie often shares her make-up creations on Insta, from prosthetic cuts to bold looks full of colour. She usually stands out due to her unique art.

Noting in a caption that “it feels weird to wear regular makeup”, it’s clear that the BBC star is passionate about her work.

She recently completed her dissertation, which focused on Halloween, suggesting that she enjoys the horror aspect of make-up.

Sophie doesn’t just make creations on her own face, but her university friends, too – who posed as ‘The Clowns’ with her!

