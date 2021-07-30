Why is Stacey Dooley not doing Glow Up season 3? Netflix meets new presenter Maya Jama











Glow Up fans are in for a surprise, as the regular host Stacey Dooley is not on the job for the third season.

The hit British make-up show introduced viewers around the world, thanks to it landing on Netflix, to Stacey, a well-known TV personality in the UK.

Since her career in media, Dooley has appeared in over 50 series and documentaries. For this year, Dooley was set to appear in the British TV series Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star. However, this is no longer the case.

So, why is Stacey Dooley not doing Glow Up?

Why is Stacey Dooley not doing Glow Up season 3?

Stacey Dooley is not doing Glow Up, due to her commitment to another series titled This Is My House.

Dooley was announced to be the presenter for the first season back in January 2019, The first episode aired two months later in March. She was the presenter for seasons 1 & 2. However, in October 2020, news broke that the presenter would not return for season 3.

Instead, Dooley is set to appear in This Is My House, a game show that features four people walking into a home and stating “This Is MY House”, though only one of them is telling the truth.

And what about the new presenter?

Stacey Dooley’s replacement for season 3 is TV and radio presenter, Maya Jama. She first began her career in 2014, where she was a presenter on ‘Maya’s FIFA World Cup Cities’. Since then she has been credited in over 40 appearances in media, giving her a wealth of experience to fit her new role.

Talking about her being the replacement for Dooley, Maya says: “I know I’ve got some massive boots to fill.”

Fans are excited to see what the 26-year-old from Bristol will bring to the show. You can follow Maya Jama on her official Instagram page, where she has over 2 million followers.

Glow Up fans react to Maya Jama replacing Stacey

It’s always a surprise when a favourite presenter drops out of working on their show, but Glow Up fans were particularly hit by the news that Stacey Dooley was not returning.

Upon discovering that Stacey was not doing Glow Up season 3, fans took to social media to share their disappointment.

omg stacey dooley isn’t hosting glow up this year ?!😥 — chloe (@sofftssound) April 20, 2021

But, then, Maya Jama was an instant hit with viewers.

Upon hearing the news that Maya was taking over, one Twitter user commented: “I was gutted when I heard that Stacey was leaving but now I know the show is in good hands”

At the series conclusion, another reflected: “Maya Jama was a brilliant choice of host”

If Glow Up returns for a fourth season – it remains unconfirmed – we don’t yet know whether Maya will continue on as host, or Stacey will make a triumphant return.

