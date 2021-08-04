Where is Gotham Garage on Car Masters? Netflix show's season 3 location!











Car Masters season 3 has launched on Netflix, and viewers may be wondering exactly where the famous Gotham Garage is based.

The first season saw the garage overhaul an eclectic collection of cars and trucks, trading up to a showstopper that they hope to sell for big bucks.

Now three seasons in, Mark is broadening his business strategy beyond just upgrading and trading, as he wins over clients with some big ideas.

It is all done at the rising Gotham Garage, which Reality Titbit explored in depth. If you fancy paying them a visit, here’s all you need to know.

Where is Gotham Garage?

Temecula, California

The garage’s full address is 41979 Rio Nedo Rd, Temecula, CA 92590.

It had been around for more than 20 years until its existence became more known on Netflix, and is open from 6am every day except Saturdays.

The auto repair shop’s main purpose is to build custom automotive creations from movies, TV, and clients’ imagination.

Some fans have previously been unsure if the garage was actually a real shop, but it most definitely is, and isn’t made up for TV purposes.

Can anyone visit the Car Masters location?

There is nothing to say you can’t on the Gotham Garage website

The garage may need calling up ahead of visiting, as they may prefer appointments to be made ahead of actually going there.

Those who are wanting a custom build made can head to the website and fill out a form under the ‘Contact Us’ section.

Whether it’s car builds, merchandise, events or sales you wish to speak to the team about, they ask people to contact them online.

Gotham Garage on Car Masters: Explored

Temecula, California, is known as a tourist and resort destination, and is famed for its beautiful scenery and wineries.

Its championship golf courses are also well-known, such as Temecula Creek Golf Club, Redhawk Golf Club and CrossCreek Golf Club.

The garage itself has actually increased how famous the area is!

The Car Masters Netflix series is not the first footage to be filmed there, as it is the location behind several films, such as Big Bad Mama and The Trail!

