Blown Away's Grace hired an endurance trainer to prep them for the show













Netflix's Blown Away is back in 2022 with its third season. Season 3 brings with it 10 glass artists ready to compete for the top spot. The glass artists include Grace Whiteside, Rob Stern, Dan Friday, John Moran, Minhi Su England and many more incredibly talented contestants.

Hosted by Nick Uhas and Katherine Gray, Blown Away also features different guest judges each week who set challenges for the competitors. This year all kinds of creations are being blown and sculpted including inventive espresso martini glasses, sloth-inspired pieces and eye-catching flower designs with teeth. Let’s find out more about Grace Whiteside who is doing all they can in the Hot Shop to make it to the final…

Meet Grace Whiteside

Grace Whiteside is a 26-year-old glassblower and performance artist.

They’re based in New York City and as per Sportskeeda, Grace originally hails from Savannah, Georgia.

Judging by Grace’s Instagram page, they’ve been working in the field of glass since 2014 and showcasing their work on the ‘gram. Today, they have their own glassblowing company called Sticky.

Grace on Blown Away

Introducing themselves on Blown Away, Grace said that they want to “inspire other non-binary trans people”.

They added that they “don’t see a lot of them in their field”.

Grace is showcasing her technical skills right from the get-go on Blown Away. They also want to get across in their art pieces that there is a “tonne of beauty in fluidity”.

As per Urban Glass, Grace’s work has already been featured in publications such as InStyle Magazine, Glass Quarterly Magazine and Page Six during their career.

The Blown Away star trained for the competition

Glass blowing looks like a look of fun. Not only is it technically and creatively challenging but Grace explained that the craft is really physically tough, too.

The Blown Away season 3 contestant said: “The moment I found out I was in this competition, I hired a trained. My endurance is up, I’ve never been in better shape. I’ve worked for this.”

Grace explained that glassblowing “feels a lot heavier than it is”. They said: “It’s like taking a 25-pound weight and putting it on the end of a pipe”.

They said that as a queer person, they have to deal with challenges in their “daily life all the time”.

