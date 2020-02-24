University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Netflix’s brand new dating series Love is Blind has quickly swept up the attention of hopeless romantics and reality TV fans since it kicked off on Thursday, February 13th.

The series sees couples put the idea that ‘love is blind’ to the test. First they will get to know one another by communicating in isolated pods. Then one will propose to the other, having fallen in love with their personality alone. And at the end of the 38-day experiment they will have a big white wedding.

In the first three episodes, the couples were staying in a built set at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta where they went through the ‘pod phase’. After the couples got engaged and finally met face-to-face, they jetted off to a gorgeous holiday resort in Mexico to cement their romance.

Find out about the dreamy Grand Velas Riviera Maya resort here, plus how to book and have the Love is Blind experience!

Inside Grand Velas Riviera Maya

In episode 3 of Love is Blind, the engaged couples head to Cancun, Mexico for a romantic week away. They stayed in suites of the Grand Velas Riviera Maya resort. It has been one of the top three resorts in Riviera Maya since 2016.

On the resort’s website, they describe it as “a romantic stay accompanied by sparkling wine and truffles, suite decor, Spa, snazzy dinner and couple activities with exclusive benefits.”

From wildlife tours to beach activities and fine dining, there’s something for everyone at Grand Velas Riviera Maya. Perfect for a romantic getaway or a family holiday!

The Love is Blind Experience

The Grand Velas Riviera Maya have taken things up a notch thanks to the success of Love is Blind. In addition to the All-Inclusive deal, they have some added extras to the package to make a ‘Love is Blind Experience’.

This includes a 5% discount on Grand Class Suite, $100 USD credit for romantic experiences, $50 USD Spa credit, an Ecotour, plus a romantic dinner all-included.

Rates are per person per night based in double occupancy and a minimum of four nights are required for a booking. For an example price, staying in the Zen Grand Suite for four nights in March 2020 will cost you $980 in their current special sale. The seasonal rate would be $1,048.60.

