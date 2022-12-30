Spoilers: Guilherme Martins on Love Is Blind: Brazil season 2 works as an air traffic controller outside the pods. But for now, he’s trying to find his match through a wall as he gets to know Maíra Bullos romantically.

The Netflix star is starring on the unique show, where singletons attempt to find the love of their life by removing any physical judgements and instead, focusing on how their connection goes before deciding whether to propose.

Then, the two contestants walk down the red carpet to finally discover who their new fiance or fiancee is in the flesh. So, who is Guilherme when he’s not filming for Love is Blind: Brazil? What’s his age and background?

Meet Guilherme Martins

Guilherme Oliveira Martins, 29, is an air traffic controller. From Espírito Santo and part of a traditional evangelical family, Guilherme has been single for four years and currently lives in the Vitória area of his hometown.

He works for INFRAERO, as per his LinkedIn page, where he has been for over six years on a part-time basis. Previously, he was an expansion and sales specialist at Multivix as part of an internship for nine months.

Now adding Love is Blind: Brazil contestant to his resume, Guilherme has also had career experience as a restaurant worker, and even co-founded an initiative called Clube Start focusing on education and networking.

Guilherme and Maíra on Love is Blind Brazil

Guilherme and Maíra built such a strong connection that they reached nickname basis. He started calling her Mai while she called him Gui in return, which quickly developed into going on regular dates on Love is Blind: Brazil.

During a date, she read out a letter to him, which Guilherme revealed was exactly how he had similarly felt towards her for a long time. In return, he was inspired to write Maíra a letter – which included a marriage proposal!

After they first met, Guilherme and Maíra went to the Amazon rainforest for a guided tour. This is where Maíra got slightly frustrated that he was more interested in the trees than her, but he redeemed himself by hosting her a picnic.

Get to know him on Instagram

Guilherme is passionate about fitness and often trains calisthenics, sharing videos of his gym progress to Instagram. With 7.3K followers currently, neither he nor Maíra have posted any loved-up photos after Love is Blind… yet!

When responding to a follower about how the Netflix show went, he wrote:

We talk to each other. Just gossip lol […]. We went to the blind wedding knowing we’d have visibility of 88 countries. We signed a contract and that’s it. Endemol is an entertainment company and we were part of this experiment. 😉

Fans have been led to think Guilherme didn’t get married in his Instagram comments, but he urges fans to see what happens after the next batch of episodes come out on January 4, 2023.

