May 2023 brought a brand new Ultimatum spin-off series to Netflix which was brimming with drama throughout. The Ultimatum: Queer Love saw some couples end their experience engaged. However, many Netflix fans were shocked to learn that Lexi Goldberg and Rae Cheung-Sutton broke up shortly after the show’s reunion.

Lexi headed into the social experiment giving Raelyn an ultimatum. After 10 episodes of ups and downs, Lexi and Rae surprised everyone with the news that they had broken up but now, it appears that Lexi is “happy” after finding someone new.

Lexi and Rae broke up

The Ultimatum: Queer Love’s reunion episode began with Lexi, 24, and Rae, 27, explaining that their year together had been “amazing.”

After their proposal, they went on vacations and moved to California together.

Lexi said: “Just the other week we were talking about all the great memories we’ve had…” she added that it had been the best year of her life.

However, Netflix viewers later learned that the two have broken up.

During The Ultimatum: Queer Love’s reunion episode, Rae explained that she’s “an overthinker.” She said she went through all of the “what-ifs” before committing to a relationship with Lexi.

The two said that they had been “quiet” about their relationship and had just been “enjoying being engaged.”

Lexi and Rae talked about setting a wedding date during the show’s reunion. But it was later revealed that their wedding was called off.

A message was shown at the end of the reunion reading: “Shortly after filming the reunion, Lexi and Rae chose to end their relationship.”

Lexi is ‘happy’ after moving on

Taking to Instagram on June 8, Lexi shared a photo slider of a photoshoot she had done alongside a caption beginning: “Story time…”

Lexi explained that the photographer who took the photos, Kristin Zancanelli, has “has taken absolutely every inch of space my heart has to give.”

She also said she “…can’t wait to share so much more of our life and our love. This photo is only the beginning and I hope every one of you gets to experience the love I do every single day.”

Some fans of the couple reposted Lexi’s photo to their Instagram Stories and wrote that they are “so happy” for them.

However, some people wrote in the comments section that they thought the post showed: “Zero respect for Rae.”

Rae also took to Instagram on June 8 to share that she was feeling good in herself. She wrote: “I am the most secure and confident I’ve ever felt.”

