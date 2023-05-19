Harry Styles’ former house on Selling Sunset explains why his net worth is so huge. It’s big enough that he’s made it on the Sunday Times 35 Under 35 Rich List alongside Ed Sheeran and Adele. Let’s peek inside the $8 million abode.

The former One Direction singer doesn’t actually feature on Selling Sunset, but his name was dropped casually into the conversation by Emma Hernan. She actually had a listing of a massive mansion that once belonged to him.

We explored Harry Styles’ old house and net worth, as well as how he slyly made his own mark on the Netflix show without even realizing it. Plus, we looked at Emma’s progress in selling the mansion.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR

Harry Styles’ old house on Selling Sunset

Harry’s former mansion is a total dream. The property features a private balcony, nestled between Los Angeles’ Bird Streets to the West and Sunset Plaza to the East, and is moments above the famed Sunset Strip.

Based on a private gated lot, Harry’s old house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms and was listed at $7.995 million. The listing is held by Emma on Selling Sunset and features floor-to-ceiling glass with stunning views of LA.

Harry’s old house also has a home theater, a gym, an office, and multiple spacious glass-lined balconies. It also comes with a walk-in closet, an infinity tub in the bathroom, an outdoor pool, and an attached spa next to a cabana.

Emma holds listing of Harry’s old home

Harry Styles’ old house featured on Selling Sunset was listed for $8.5 million in 2017. After putting the price down several times, it was finally sold to the current owner in 2019 for $6 million. Emma said:

St. Ives is one of the most impressive, beautiful homes in the Hills. It was owned by one of the biggest pop stars in the entire world, Harry Styles. My client purchased it from him, and I am lucky enough to have the listing right now.

Emma claims Harry left hundreds of pairs of shoes behind, specifically heels. When viewing the home, she said, “Harry probably had some Watermelon Sugar in this bed right here,” and, “It definitely got a little wild in here.”

Inside Harry’s net worth

Harry has a net worth of £150 million. That explains why he made it onto the 35 Under 35 Rich List, at joint 13th, after his latest album Harry’s House was the best-selling UK album of 2022.

Currently on his 170-date Love On Tour, his wealth has soared by £50 million since last year’s wish list. The tour is expected to see him pocket a quarter of ticket sales and has been incredibly popular among fans.

His former bandmates Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson feature lower down – both with £54m at 29th. Harry’s fortune allows him to now live in a luxury apartment in the city of London overlooking Hyde Park.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

