









Bling Empire season 3 is officially out on Netflix, and there’s just one familiar face making a cameo: Heart Evangelista. She makes her debut with Kim Lee and Kane Lim, but just how did she become so successful?

The Filipino actress became a millionaire through hard work and determination, having become an actress at the young age of 13. Now, she has made her mark in the Netflix world alongside her rich Asian-American friends.

Hailed as one of the World’s Top 10 Luxury Influencers by Forbes France, it is no secret that Heart is now a totally wealthy fashion icon. Let’s look at her booming career background in fashion and acting.

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Meet actress Heart Evangelista

Heart, whose real name is Love Marie Payawal Ongpauco, is a Filipino actress, artist, businesswoman, and socialite who began acting at the age of 13. The 37-year-old is married to politician Francis Escudero, who she wed in 2015.

She has her own foundation Heart Can which helps children with respiratory diseases and is also a spokesperson for the Philippine Animal Welfare Society. Heart was already born into fame, as her aunt is 1960s superstar Liberty Ilagan!

The Bling Empire star was born in the Philippines and moved to the United States before returning to her homeland in her early teens. She started her career at age 13 as a model and actress.

Her fame started during 2000 to early 2004, when she was paired with John Prats on the show G-mik, Trip, Ang Tanging Ina, My First Romance and Berks. After that, Heart starred alongside Geoff Eigenmann in the movie Bcuz of U.

Her Bling Empire episode

Heart makes a cameo on Bling Empire season 3 episode 9. After the actress was spotted filming with Kane in September 2021, fans were led to think she would appear on the second season, but she did not confirm this.

As per Sparkle GMA Artist Center, who shared the TMZ video, Heart said: “Whatever it is, this is for the Filipinos.” But don’t worry, Heart finally made her appearance – we just had to wait until the third season!

She took to Twitter to tease her debut, writing: “‘Bling’ on Netflix in about 30-ish minutes? See you.” Heart also thanked her co-stars for the opportunity, calling Kane and Kelly “angels”, as seen in the below tweet.

Heart’s net worth and career

Heart once won the FAMAS Award for Best Actress in 2009, and is now worth $3 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. She was discovered by an agent while she was at a mall and signed with the Star Magic agency.

She has also been signed with other agencies including Manila Genesis, Royal Era Entertainment, GMA Artist Center, and Viva Artist Agency. Heart released her debut studio album Heart in 2003 and is even an accomplished painter.

The Bling Empire star has had roles in several films including Trip, My First Romance, Nobody, Nobody But… Juan, Temptation Island, Trophy Wife and more. Plus, she’s the author behind This is Me, Love Marie!

In fashion, Heart attends prestigious events all over the world, with her recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2022. She is so influential that the YSL Wave SL 276 sunglasses sold out in about 10 countries after she was spotted wearing them.

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

WATCH BLING EMPIRE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK