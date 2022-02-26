Here’s all you need to know about the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion











After an amazing season of Love Is Blind that was jam-packed with drama, romance and revelations, fans have been dying to know if and when there will be a reunion – we can confidently say that Netflix has confirmed it and it’s sooner than you think!

The reunion will tell us all the juicy details about what happened after saying ‘I do’ – or I don’t. It will give us an insight as to where the couples are now and how they are navigating their new relationships.

We have all the details on when the reunion is set to air and what is set to go down.

When is the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion?

Netflix has confirmed the reunion show for season 2 will be released and available to watch on Friday 4th of March, 2022 in the US.

Viewers in the states will be able to watch the reunion on Netflix from 3:00 AM EST or 12:00 AM PST. If you are watching in the UK, the reunion will be available from 8:00 AM GMT.

Netflix will be the only platform available to stream the reunion on so make sure you’ve got an active subscription if you planning on delving into the drama on the 4th.

Who will appear at the reunion?

All five of the couples who made it to their supposed wedding days will appear at the reunion, even though not all of the couples ended up tying the knot.

The only pair who will be showing up as newlyweds on the reunion day will be Nick and Danielle and Jarette and Iyanna after they took the leap and got married during the final episode.

All of the other ‘couples’ will be coming as singles to the reunion after deciding they couldn’t do it on the wedding day. We will get to revisit each journey and will also get to see where they are now and how their lives have changed since the show.

Will Shaina and Kyle show up?

Even though the reunion show usually only shows the couples that made it to their wedding days, fans are wondering if Shaina and Kyle will make an appearance at the reunion due to their incredibly dramatic Love Is Blind journey.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet as to if Shaina and Kyle will make an appearance but it definitely could be a possibility. The couple’s journey was turbulent, to say the least, and though they broke up pretty soon after they came back home their journey wasn’t easy.

Shaina had very strong feelings for Shayne who was with Natalie – and since Natalie and Shayne didn’t end up tying the knot, fans want to know if there could be anything there with Shaina and are hoping she will make an appearance during the reunion.

