Can you buy Hot Chocolate Nutcracker tickets? Netflix fans need an answer!

As the Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker film takes off, several viewers are wondering how to get their hands on tickets.
Choreographer Debbie Allen showcases her talents in the Netflix series, which sees her lead a group of dancers as they prepare for an event.
It shines a light on the practice and efforts that go all towards the award-winning annual dance performance.
So can viewers buy tickets to the Hot Chocolate Nutcracker? Here’s our lowdown on whether you can see the performance in real life or not…
What is the Hot Chocolate Nutcracker show?
It is a ballet performance choreographed by dancer Debbie Allen.
She runs her own business called Debbie Allen Dance Company – and her group of dancers are those that star in the annual show.
The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker has become a staple holiday performance of the Los Angeles dance school, based on Santa Rosalia Dr, and the largest fundraising event on the school’s calendar.
Hot Chocolate Nutcracker: Tickets
Unfortunately, the annual ballet show – which usually takes place during the festive season – was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That means tickets cannot be bought for the performance this year.
The dance academy hosted a drive-in fundraising gala instead, which was held at Rose Bowl, California on November 14.
When was Hot Chocolate Nutcracker filmed?
- September to December 2019
The behind-the-scenes of the 200-person dance performance was filmed for two months, before being released almost a year later on November 27.
Director of the Netflix film, Oliver Bokelberg, told the Metro that he asked Debbie if he could film the rehearsals, while his daughter practiced.
He said:
As I would drive my daughter for rehearsals, which were nearly an hour away from our home, I thought it would be better to stay and watch the rehearsals. Then I asked Debbie if I could film the process and soon I became this fly on the wall.
