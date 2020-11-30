Can you buy Hot Chocolate Nutcracker tickets? Netflix fans need an answer!











As the Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker film takes off, several viewers are wondering how to get their hands on tickets.

Choreographer Debbie Allen showcases her talents in the Netflix series, which sees her lead a group of dancers as they prepare for an event.

It shines a light on the practice and efforts that go all towards the award-winning annual dance performance.

So can viewers buy tickets to the Hot Chocolate Nutcracker? Here’s our lowdown on whether you can see the performance in real life or not…

What is the Hot Chocolate Nutcracker show?

It is a ballet performance choreographed by dancer Debbie Allen.

She runs her own business called Debbie Allen Dance Company – and her group of dancers are those that star in the annual show.

The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker has become a staple holiday performance of the Los Angeles dance school, based on Santa Rosalia Dr, and the largest fundraising event on the school’s calendar.

I remember seeing the hot chocolate nutcracker with my mama in California . It’s a lit show 🥰 definitely a Christmas fave. — 🦋✨ (@TrippCee_) November 29, 2020

Hot Chocolate Nutcracker: Tickets

Unfortunately, the annual ballet show – which usually takes place during the festive season – was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That means tickets cannot be bought for the performance this year.

The dance academy hosted a drive-in fundraising gala instead, which was held at Rose Bowl, California on November 14.

If you love the arts and need a good netflix show i highly suggest the documentary “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” it is amazing — ⭐️Schuyler Sista⭐️ (@tttrendy86) November 27, 2020

When was Hot Chocolate Nutcracker filmed?

September to December 2019

The behind-the-scenes of the 200-person dance performance was filmed for two months, before being released almost a year later on November 27.

Director of the Netflix film, Oliver Bokelberg, told the Metro that he asked Debbie if he could film the rehearsals, while his daughter practiced.

He said:

As I would drive my daughter for rehearsals, which were nearly an hour away from our home, I thought it would be better to stay and watch the rehearsals. Then I asked Debbie if I could film the process and soon I became this fly on the wall.

