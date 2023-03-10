Outlast is about to land on Netflix and survivalist series fans are desperate to know the episode count and release schedule, here’s everything you need to know.

Netflix practically created binge culture, and whilst people are used to watching all episodes back-to-back, some popular Netflix series still don’t follow this rule. This has led many people to wonder whether Outlast will release all of their episodes at once and how many there will be.

Following the release of Physical: 100, a popular Korean survival reality series on Netflix, the streamer has become a one-stop shop for survivalist shows, and we love it.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Outlast so you don’t miss an episode.

How many episodes of Outlast are there?

Outlast has 8 episodes over the course of season 1. The first episode of Outlast will air on March 10, 2023.

Outlast will be released on Netflix at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. However, if you’re in the Central time zone, the show will arrive at 2:00 a.m. CT on March 10. Thankfully, this means you can binge-watch the show in one sitting!

Do all episodes of Outlast get released on Netflix at once?

Yes, the complete season of Outlast will be released on Netflix on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Netflix has been mixing it up a bit recently with their release schedules. Netflix has been releasing shows in two parts as of late, with likes of Stranger Things, Ozark, You, and Money Heist.

On the other hand, Physical: 100 was made up of nine episodes which were released in batches of two, per week. Sometimes, when Netflix co-produces a series with a regular network, they follow their schedule and release one episode a week. Thankfully, Outlast is finally giving consumers what they want…

How long are Outlast episodes on Netflix?

Each episode is about 45 minutes long.

In the episodes, we will see the sixteen lone wolves compete for a hefty cash prize on the show. These contestants include; Amber Asay, Angie Esparza, Corey Johnson, Javier Colon, Jordan Williams, Andrea Hilderbrand, Justin Court, Nick Radner, Paul Preece, Seth Lueker, Joel Hungate, Dawn Nelson, Jill Ashock, Lee Ettinger, Brian Kahrs, and Timothy Spears.

The lone wolves all consider themselves to be survivalists but when they are dropped into the Alaskan wilderness and asked to survive, that’s not the only challenge they’re faced with. In order to outlast one another there is one rule that they have to follow, they need to work as a team.

