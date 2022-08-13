











Dating in the 21st century is pretty difficult for most people. Finding someone to marry is a whole different kettle of fish which some people on Indian Matchmaking have found borderline impossible. That’s where renowned matchmaker Sima Taparia comes in and she’s working her magic on more clients in season 2 of the show. Now, Netflix fans want to know how much Sima on Indian Matchmaking costs.

Indian Matchmaking kicked off season 2 from August 10th and eight episodes of dating journey goodness are ready for Netflix subscribers to feast their eyes on. Some of the cast members are new, while others viewers would have seen before on season 1. So, let’s find out more about Sima’s services and how much Shital, Viral and co could be splashing out on finding a partner.

Who is the Indian Matchmaker?

Netflix viewers were first introduced to Sima Taparia in 2020 when she appeared on Indian Matchmaking season 1.

Sima had her work cut out to help a variety of clients find suitable partners to marry. Season 2 sees Sima’s work with Aparna, Pradhyuman and Nadia continue and more clients are added to her books in 2022 including Shital, Viral and Akshay.

Per the Netflix show, Sima tells her clients what she thinks and calls them out if she thinks they’re being unrealistic or superficial.

Sima lives in Mumbai and was born to an “industrial” and “famous” family per her website.

Sima’s been married almost 40 years

Of course, no one would want to take advice from a relationship expert if they didn’t have a successful one themselves.

Sima got married when she was 19 and she’s now 57, so she’s been married 38 years.

Her husband, Anup, is a businessman. The two had an arranged marriage. During Indian Matchmaking, Sima said that in India there isn’t “marriage” and “arranged marriage”, there is “marriage” and “love marriage”.

What is Sima on Indian Matchmaking’s cost?

Although Sima is a Mumbai-based matchmaker, she travels the world connecting people. During the Netflix show, she can be seen spending time in the USA with clients.

The Cinemaholic writes: “A typical Indian online matrimony costs close to $100 for 3 months of service.”

Sima describes herself as “Mumbai’s top matchmaker”, so there’s likely a price tag that comes with her popularity.

Scoop Whoop explains that Sima’s “services cost somewhere between Rs 1.5 Lakh to Rs 4 Lakhs” which is from $1,883.71 to $5,023.23.

Speaking to Today in 2022, Sima explained why the show returned for season 2 even though no one was successfully matched in season 1.

She said: “…It is not magic; it’s not a magic wand. We have showed that this is the process of matchmaking. In real life, I work for two years for one client and still they’re not getting married. Why? Everything is destiny…”

Sima also said to Today that “if she was God”, she would be able to match three successful couples a day.

